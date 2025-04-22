The Best South American Countries To Retire In For Safety, Beauty, And Affordability, According To Research

So it's time for you to retire — lucky you! Now comes one of the fun parts: Deciding where you want to retire. If you're from North America and parts of Europe, the high cost of living can make retirement feel stressful or even impossible, even if you choose one of the best states to retire to in the U.S. While you could work as long as possible or retire somewhere less desirable, there's another way. Instead of putting off your retreat or settling in an unsavory area for the sake of lower costs, think about heading to one of these vibrant, exciting, and beautiful countries in South America.

Choosing where to retire is serious business, of course. We utilized the best sources for this article to ensure our list includes the safest, most affordable, and most beautiful countries (we'll touch more on our methodology later). While parts of the continent certainly aren't secure, most of South America gets a bad rap. There are plenty of cities and areas that provide all the beauty, activity, and quality of life any retiree could hope for and are as safe as much of North America. In fact, every country on this list ranks higher on the 2024 Global Peace Index (GPI) than the United States.