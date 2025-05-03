Situated Between Glasgow And Edinburgh Is A Scottish Town With Stunning Canal Views And Quaint Appeal
Travelers who visit Scotland flock to the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as the famously picturesque Highlands. These locales are home to some of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland, after all. However, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and even parts of the Highlands can be quite busy with tourists, especially in the high season. If you're hoping to escape the crowds and experience real-life Scotland, look outside the major cities to the smaller towns scattered throughout the countryside.
One such town, handily situated between Glasgow and Edinburgh, is Larbert. Larbert, populated largely with families and commuters, dates back to the 12th century, although other ruins nearby can be traced back to the Romans. Near the River Carron and several canals, Larbert is best known for its rural feel, with many trails, forests, and parks. In Larbert's vicinity, you'll also discover castles, both in ruins and well-preserved, in addition to beautiful churches, charming inns, and even the remains of a Roman wall.
Larbert, in the Scottish Lowlands
Larbert is located in Scotland's Central Lowlands, between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Glasgow, the most underrated destination in all of Scotland, is about 25 minutes from Larbert via train or car, while Edinburgh lies about 45 minutes to the east of Larbert. Travelers hoping to visit both cities can base themselves in Larbert while gaining access to Scotland's lovely countryside and experiencing a slice of local life.
Larbert is much more peaceful and quiet than its bigger neighbors, and receives fewer visitors. While the town itself is small, it's welcoming and quaint, with seasonal festivals, a selection of shops and cute eateries, and of course, the requisite handful of pubs. The surrounding countryside also provides a respite from the city, with a plethora of outdoor recreation opportunities, like hiking, kayaking, or meandering. One bonus of staying in Larbert is its public transport. Clean, regular, and affordable train or bus connections make it easy to get to elsewhere in the country, hassle-free.
Canals, history, and local life in Larbert, Scotland
Larbert is located in the Falkirk region of the Central Lowlands. Falkirk is currently going through something of a whisky revival and is fast becoming one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland. Experience historic and innovative whisky distilleries for yourself to learn more about the journey from grain to bottle and how to correctly savor and enjoy the spirit. Try the Station Hotel in Larbert, with its comprehensive "whisky bible," the restored 19th-century Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk, or the Blackness Bay Distillery in Blackness.
See the Falkirk Wheel, a rotating boat lift (the only one in the world) which connects the Forth and Clyde Canal to the Union Canal. Further down the Forth and Clyde Canal are the Kelpies, two monstrous horse statues that tower over the landscape. The historic Callendar House, with expansive and gorgeous grounds, is a 14th-century wonder that's been graced by Scottish greats like Mary, Queen of Scots. You can also walk through the ancient Polmont Woods to see ruins of the Roman Antonine Wall, along paths that are especially gorgeous during the spring bloom.
Further afield, in addition to Glasgow and Edinburgh, highlights include the town of Stirling and its beautifully preserved castle, a seven-minute train ride away. Stirling is also home to the Wallace Monument, where Sir William Wallace (of Braveheart fame) once triumphed in the Battle of Stirling Bridge. Within an easy hour's drive is the famous Loch Lomond, part of the Trossachs, a scenic national park that marks the beginning of the Highlands.