Larbert is located in the Falkirk region of the Central Lowlands. Falkirk is currently going through something of a whisky revival and is fast becoming one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland. Experience historic and innovative whisky distilleries for yourself to learn more about the journey from grain to bottle and how to correctly savor and enjoy the spirit. Try the Station Hotel in Larbert, with its comprehensive "whisky bible," the restored 19th-century Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk, or the Blackness Bay Distillery in Blackness.

See the Falkirk Wheel, a rotating boat lift (the only one in the world) which connects the Forth and Clyde Canal to the Union Canal. Further down the Forth and Clyde Canal are the Kelpies, two monstrous horse statues that tower over the landscape. The historic Callendar House, with expansive and gorgeous grounds, is a 14th-century wonder that's been graced by Scottish greats like Mary, Queen of Scots. You can also walk through the ancient Polmont Woods to see ruins of the Roman Antonine Wall, along paths that are especially gorgeous during the spring bloom.

Further afield, in addition to Glasgow and Edinburgh, highlights include the town of Stirling and its beautifully preserved castle, a seven-minute train ride away. Stirling is also home to the Wallace Monument, where Sir William Wallace (of Braveheart fame) once triumphed in the Battle of Stirling Bridge. Within an easy hour's drive is the famous Loch Lomond, part of the Trossachs, a scenic national park that marks the beginning of the Highlands.