Arizona's Highest-Elevation Town Is Surrounded By Glistening Lakes, Streams, And Forests Full Of Wildlife

Tiny town, big adventures, and your opportunity to reach the highest elevation community in Arizona — sounds like the makings of a summer getaway from Arizona's brutal heat, or a quiet winter wonderland. Nestled in eastern Arizona, about 35 miles from the New Mexico border, sits a small town with deep roots — not only in the stunning trees that surround it, but the history of those who settled here. Plus, this is a community where you can truly unplug, and it's just about four hours from Phoenix, the 5th largest city in America. We're taking the road less traveled to Greer, Arizona — prepare to add this spot to your travel list!

With several different routes from Phoenix to choose from, you're sure to find a few fun stops along the way, like the world-famous Lost Dutchman State Park, a desert state park where gold is rumored to be hidden, or the town of Apache Junction, known for its outdoor adventure and Wild West amenities like a ghost town. A drive from Tucson takes about four and a half hours and offers a chance to explore Biosphere 2, an Earth-under-glass research facility in the artsy desert mountain town of Oracle. However you get to this spot more than 8,000 feet up, you can't go wrong. Founded by Mormon settlers in the late 1800s, this community has welcomed United States presidents (Herbert Hoover and Theodore Roosevelt), and John Wayne, who owned a nearby ranch. You can still see many of the buildings from that era, including Molly Butler Lodge and the Butterfly Lodge Museum, which offers a glimpse into life during the pioneer days.