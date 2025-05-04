Arizona's Highest-Elevation Town Is Surrounded By Glistening Lakes, Streams, And Forests Full Of Wildlife
Tiny town, big adventures, and your opportunity to reach the highest elevation community in Arizona — sounds like the makings of a summer getaway from Arizona's brutal heat, or a quiet winter wonderland. Nestled in eastern Arizona, about 35 miles from the New Mexico border, sits a small town with deep roots — not only in the stunning trees that surround it, but the history of those who settled here. Plus, this is a community where you can truly unplug, and it's just about four hours from Phoenix, the 5th largest city in America. We're taking the road less traveled to Greer, Arizona — prepare to add this spot to your travel list!
With several different routes from Phoenix to choose from, you're sure to find a few fun stops along the way, like the world-famous Lost Dutchman State Park, a desert state park where gold is rumored to be hidden, or the town of Apache Junction, known for its outdoor adventure and Wild West amenities like a ghost town. A drive from Tucson takes about four and a half hours and offers a chance to explore Biosphere 2, an Earth-under-glass research facility in the artsy desert mountain town of Oracle. However you get to this spot more than 8,000 feet up, you can't go wrong. Founded by Mormon settlers in the late 1800s, this community has welcomed United States presidents (Herbert Hoover and Theodore Roosevelt), and John Wayne, who owned a nearby ranch. You can still see many of the buildings from that era, including Molly Butler Lodge and the Butterfly Lodge Museum, which offers a glimpse into life during the pioneer days.
Wild and mild in Greer
As you drive, deserts give way to towering trees and forests in the White Mountains — the part of Arizona you don't usually see in travel magazines. There's just one road in and out of Greer, but the town of about 100 people is surrounded by lakes, rivers, and streams, including Greer Lake and the Little Colorado River (not to be confused with the Grand Canyon's main tributary). Walk along the peaceful river, go fishing, or simply dip your feet in. Take advantage of 20 hiking trails ranging in length from more than 15 miles to less than one mile, all set in a spectacular landscape of aspens, Douglas-fir, and — in spring — carpets of wildflowers. Birding, biking, and trail running are also popular year-round. Keep an eye out for wildlife, too, including bighorn sheep, deer, elk, birds of all kinds, and more. The Greer Lodge claims the town has the largest population of elk in the state! This is also a popular place for birding, with more than 130 species being recorded via eBird.org on the Butler Canyon Nature Trail alone.
For a more laid-back vacation, lace up your shoes for a stroll on the Greer Village Walkway, which winds right through town along Main Street (which, yes, really is the main street). This pathway is stroller- and wheelchair-accessible and features benches perfect for resting and soaking in the scent of the Ponderosa pine trees. There are plenty of cabins to rent in Greer, just stop in a larger community for food to stock up, there are no large grocery stores in the community — it's that small — and just a few places to eat.