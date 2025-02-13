Arizona's 'Gateway To Tonto National Forest' Is An Underrated Desert City With Endless Outdoor Fun

From scenic trails to historic sites to quirky tourist attractions, a small town on the outskirts of Phoenix is an underrated gateway to adventure in Arizona, not to mention the legend of lost gold that could be hidden in the nearby hills. Apache Junction, Arizona, might not be on your radar for a vacation, but this town — known as the gateway to the Tonto National Forest — has plenty of reasons to earn a spot on your list. If you're a fan of the Old West, mining, hiking, birding, or boating, AJ, as locals call it, has something for everyone.

First, let's address the legend of the lost gold. Don't plan this vacation expecting to find it — it truly is just a legend. The Superstition Mountains, where the infamous "Dutchman" claimed to have hidden the gold, are rugged, remote, and even dangerous. It's best to stick to the well-maintained trails at Lost Dutchman State Park at the base of the Superstitions and imagine what it must have been like to mine these mountains in the 1800s. Be sure to study park maps and know your limits — several trails are steep, challenging, and not suitable for inexperienced hikers.