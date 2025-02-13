Arizona's 'Gateway To Tonto National Forest' Is An Underrated Desert City With Endless Outdoor Fun
From scenic trails to historic sites to quirky tourist attractions, a small town on the outskirts of Phoenix is an underrated gateway to adventure in Arizona, not to mention the legend of lost gold that could be hidden in the nearby hills. Apache Junction, Arizona, might not be on your radar for a vacation, but this town — known as the gateway to the Tonto National Forest — has plenty of reasons to earn a spot on your list. If you're a fan of the Old West, mining, hiking, birding, or boating, AJ, as locals call it, has something for everyone.
First, let's address the legend of the lost gold. Don't plan this vacation expecting to find it — it truly is just a legend. The Superstition Mountains, where the infamous "Dutchman" claimed to have hidden the gold, are rugged, remote, and even dangerous. It's best to stick to the well-maintained trails at Lost Dutchman State Park at the base of the Superstitions and imagine what it must have been like to mine these mountains in the 1800s. Be sure to study park maps and know your limits — several trails are steep, challenging, and not suitable for inexperienced hikers.
Old West legends, history, or time on the water
One attraction you shouldn't miss while in Apache Junction is the Goldfield Ghost Town. This 1890s mining town experienced several booms and busts over the years and is now an Old West-themed amusement and shopping area. In addition to exploring historic buildings, you can tour the underground Mammoth Mine, ride a narrow-gauge train, try a zip line, pan for gold, and witness an Old West gunfight. Keep in mind that some attractions operate seasonally due to Arizona's extreme summer heat.
Other notable stops include the Superstition Mountain Museum, home to the white building known as the Elvis Chapel, which appeared in the 1969 Elvis Presley western, "Charro!" The scenic setting is available for weddings and events. The museum also features movie props, memorabilia, mining equipment, and exhibits detailing the region's history and the people who have lived here.
For water enthusiasts, Canyon Lake is nearby and offers a real steamboat cruise, where you can spot wildlife like bald eagles and bighorn sheep or take an evening cruise to watch a stunning Arizona sunset from the water. Visitors can also rent a full-size boat, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard. Camping is available for those who want to stay overnight. If camping isn't your style, consider Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch about 30 minutes away, a rustic yet luxurious retreat offering a variety of outdoor adventures.
When to visit AJ and how to get there
As mentioned earlier, Apache Junction is part of the greater Phoenix area, giving visitors two airport options: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The Mesa airport is about 10 minutes closer but has fewer flight options than the larger Sky Harbor. If you're flying through Sky Harbor, take advantage of its mile-long fitness trail, which offers unique desert views – perfect if you have a long layover or a delayed flight.
The best times to visit Apache Junction are fall, winter, and spring (October through early April), when temperatures are mild and the sun is almost always shining. If you're escaping a snowy winter, expect to trade icy roads for warm, sunny days. No matter the season, be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. In the winter, when temperatures hover in the 60s, visitors are often seen in shorts, while locals bundle up in jackets. If you're visiting in February, try to time your trip around Lost Dutchman Days, a lively annual celebration featuring a parade, rodeo, carnival rides, and plenty of food in downtown Apache Junction.
Apache Junction offers a range of affordable hotel and vacation home rentals along with RV parks. For those traveling by RV or looking to camp, Lost Dutchman State Park is a great choice, the park has large sites and access to scenic hiking trails throughout your stay.