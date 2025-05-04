Just Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park Is California's Retro City With Cool Shops And Trendy Eateries
California has some incredible national parks, including Joshua Tree National Park with its iconic, namesake trees in Southern California. While you're in the area, you should make sure to take some time to check out some of the nearby towns in the Coachella Valley (where the music festival is held). One standout city there is Palm Desert (not to be confused with the nearby Palm Springs — a breathtaking destination with tons of vacation activities). Palm Desert is about 45 minutes from the south entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, and it makes for a memorable vacation spot thanks to its mid-century modern style and great shopping and dining scene.
Palm Desert is a part of the Greater Palm Springs area, and the minimalist architecture and design from the 1950s and 1960s that blends with and complements the surrounding desert land is so distinct that it has its own name: Desert Modernism. Just driving around the city's neighborhoods will give you plenty of opportunities to see this vintage architectural style, and one must-see example of this architectural style in Palm Desert is the Miles C. Bates House, aka the "Wave House." It was designed by innovative architect Walter S. White, and it gets its nickname from its curving roof that mirrors the nearby San Jacinto Mountains. It's been restored, and you can now stay there overnight or host an event there. Even if you're not staying there, it's worth driving by as you can see it from the street.
Palm Desert has fun thrift stores and its El Paseo shopping is legendary
If the retro style of Palm Desert's architecture has inspired you, make sure to stop by some of the city's vintage shops. Peach Whiskers Thrift and Vintage has a great selection of clothing at a good price, and Revivals has a section of mid-century modern furniture along with clothing and housewares.
The El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert is all about upscale shopping, channeling the likes of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, a shopping destination famous for its luxury stores. Between The Shops at El Paseo and The Gardens at El Paseo, which make up the district, there's a mile's worth of shops to explore with well-known name brands as well as local boutiques. The area also has a number of art galleries, not to mention the El Paseo Art Walk, a seasonal event hosted on the first Friday of the month that showcases new and well-established artists.
And if you are using Palm Desert as your home base in order to check out Joshua Tree National Park, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to natural beauty. The Arch Rock Trail is just under 1.5 miles long, but it takes you through some of the park's most iconic rock formations, and the 2-mile Split Rock Loop is known for beautiful wildflowers in spring.
Palm Desert dining, where to stay, and how to get here
When it comes to dining in Palm Desert, Wildest Restaurant and Bar is a good spot for farm-to-table dining with dishes like grilled artichoke, pea and black truffle ravioli, and filet mignon. And you might not think of the desert as the place to enjoy seafood, but you'll change your tune after dinner at Pacifica Seafood Restaurant. It's a popular place for al fresco dining, and the menu has a range of seafood options, from oysters to grilled octopus to swordfish. For brunch, there are few places better than Wilma and Frieda. Named for the owners' grandmothers, popular items here include the blackberry custard French toast and the signature griddled meatloaf.
As for where to stay in Palm Desert, if you're looking for a luxury getaway, there's JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa with two golf courses, tennis courts, and pools. And The Mojave Resort in the El Paseo shopping district has the mid-century modern styling that you'd expect in the area, and the adults-only spot has 25 rooms and amenities like a pool and free cruiser bikes for guests.
Palm Desert is about 30 minutes from the Palm Springs International Airport, and it's 3.5 hours from the Los Angeles International Airport. Along with visiting Joshua Tree National Park, stop by the Palm Springs Surf Club, an epic resort-style waterpark where you can surf in the desert, that is about a 25-minute drive from downtown Palm Desert.