Just Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park Is California's Retro City With Cool Shops And Trendy Eateries

California has some incredible national parks, including Joshua Tree National Park with its iconic, namesake trees in Southern California. While you're in the area, you should make sure to take some time to check out some of the nearby towns in the Coachella Valley (where the music festival is held). One standout city there is Palm Desert (not to be confused with the nearby Palm Springs — a breathtaking destination with tons of vacation activities). Palm Desert is about 45 minutes from the south entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, and it makes for a memorable vacation spot thanks to its mid-century modern style and great shopping and dining scene.

Palm Desert is a part of the Greater Palm Springs area, and the minimalist architecture and design from the 1950s and 1960s that blends with and complements the surrounding desert land is so distinct that it has its own name: Desert Modernism. Just driving around the city's neighborhoods will give you plenty of opportunities to see this vintage architectural style, and one must-see example of this architectural style in Palm Desert is the Miles C. Bates House, aka the "Wave House." It was designed by innovative architect Walter S. White, and it gets its nickname from its curving roof that mirrors the nearby San Jacinto Mountains. It's been restored, and you can now stay there overnight or host an event there. Even if you're not staying there, it's worth driving by as you can see it from the street.