What Are The Squares You See On The Ground From Plane Windows?

You might find yourself bored during a flight even if you have your favorite tunes, good company, a page-turner of a book and pack things to make an ultra-long-haul flight more bearable. If you're lucky enough to be in a window seat when the boredom strikes, you can peer out to check out the land below you. However, doing so might make you realize that there's something interesting about many parts of the United States. Much of the land is divided up into uniform squares.

The reason for this can be attributed to the United States government. When assessing and selling the land to states and individuals as part of the Land Ordinance of 1785, the United States decided squares were the most efficient option. They created townships by dividing parcels into 6-mile-by-6-mile squares. Then, many of these larger squares were further divided and sold as smaller chunks measuring one mile on each side.

Many of these square parcels are owned by farmers. The various colors and appearances between squares can be attributed to different types of produce, crop rotation, and gardening styles. Additionally, the borders of the squares stand out from each other because roads were formed at the edges of properties. Ditches, fences, and various types of borders further created spaces between the parcels, creating lines and shapes easily visible from an airplane, but not so much on the ground. Kansas is one state that shows off the sold-off parcels really well, as many towns and farms are still formed based around these initial shapes. If you'd like to see one up close, check out the "friendliest small town in the US" that brims with Midwest hospitality.