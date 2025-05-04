An Underrated Postcard-Worthy Southern Town Is The Best Place To Retire In 2025 With Little To No Savings

No work, a comfortable lifestyle, and absolute serenity — these are aspirations that come to mind when thinking about retirement, and finding that trifecta to exist in harmony might be like searching for a needle in a haystack, especially if you're not financially prepared. However, some states are better to retire in than others in the U.S. Experts in a GoBankingRates study found that Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, is the best place to retire if you don't have savings. This retirement haven is just an hour west of Little Rock or a 20-minute drive from Hot Springs National Park, located in one of America's most unique and popular cities.

Most Americans save less than $300 for retirement, meaning they will have to rely on social security checks. The GoBankingRates study shows that Hot Springs Village checks the boxes for affordable living while also providing a fulfilling last quarter of "the game," from the amount of money you need for essentials to the number of residents over the age of 60. So, enjoy the money you're making now (responsibly, of course) because when it's finally time to hang up the jersey on your career, you'll have options.