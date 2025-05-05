Just A Ferry Ride From San Francisco Is A Trendy Town With Markets, Trails, And A Cool Restaurant Scene

The city of Larkspur takes up some pretty prime real estate in Northern California. Lying about 16 miles north of San Francisco along the lapping waters of the Bay, its convenient location makes it super easy to get to. Catch a ferry from Fog City, and you'll be in Larkspur in roughly 30 minutes. If you're coming from out of town, you'll want to fly into the nearby San Francisco or Oakland International Airports, both of which are only about 45 minutes away.

Home to a little over 12,500 Californians, this trendy town has it all. It boasts waterfront views, including those of its winding Corte Madera Creek, and is flanked by miles upon miles of nature. Mount Tamalpais, a mountain state park outside of San Francisco that's known for its misty redwood forests, sits about 7 miles away. Head down the coast, and you'll find the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which was named America's most-visited national park site in 2024, beating out the ever-popular Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.

The Baltimore Canyon Preserve and the Muir Woods, an unforgettable ancient California national monument full of the world's tallest trees, can also be found on the outskirts of Larkspur, meaning you'll find plenty of trails to roam. Be sure to trek out the moderately challenging Dawn Falls Trail, which is rated the number one hiking trail in the area, according to AllTrails.

But Larkspur has far more going for it than just its geographical features. Its thriving restaurant scene will have you believing in love at first bite. It also boasts a historic downtown district lined with cute boutiques and gift shops, as well as its surrounding markets, which will give you plenty of reasons to shop.