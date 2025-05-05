Just A Ferry Ride From San Francisco Is A Trendy Town With Markets, Trails, And A Cool Restaurant Scene
The city of Larkspur takes up some pretty prime real estate in Northern California. Lying about 16 miles north of San Francisco along the lapping waters of the Bay, its convenient location makes it super easy to get to. Catch a ferry from Fog City, and you'll be in Larkspur in roughly 30 minutes. If you're coming from out of town, you'll want to fly into the nearby San Francisco or Oakland International Airports, both of which are only about 45 minutes away.
Home to a little over 12,500 Californians, this trendy town has it all. It boasts waterfront views, including those of its winding Corte Madera Creek, and is flanked by miles upon miles of nature. Mount Tamalpais, a mountain state park outside of San Francisco that's known for its misty redwood forests, sits about 7 miles away. Head down the coast, and you'll find the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which was named America's most-visited national park site in 2024, beating out the ever-popular Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
The Baltimore Canyon Preserve and the Muir Woods, an unforgettable ancient California national monument full of the world's tallest trees, can also be found on the outskirts of Larkspur, meaning you'll find plenty of trails to roam. Be sure to trek out the moderately challenging Dawn Falls Trail, which is rated the number one hiking trail in the area, according to AllTrails.
But Larkspur has far more going for it than just its geographical features. Its thriving restaurant scene will have you believing in love at first bite. It also boasts a historic downtown district lined with cute boutiques and gift shops, as well as its surrounding markets, which will give you plenty of reasons to shop.
Eat your way around Larkspur
There's no denying that San Francisco is a culinary mecca, from its many Michelin-starred restaurants to its Dungeness crab-serving seafood spots. But believe it or not, Larkspur is just as delicious. Trust us, its wildly diverse restaurant scene is scrumptious enough to make even the rotund Bibendum swoon.
For breakfast, lunch, and everything in between, Farm House Local is your go-to. Located in Larkspur's historic downtown area, this eatery serves up locally sourced farm-to-fork offerings, from stacks of homemade buttermilk pancakes to smoked eggplant paninis. Fun fact: It also holds the second spot on Tripadvisor's list of top restaurants in the city, so you know it's good.
Should you fancy a hearty plate of rigatoni for dinner, head a few blocks down the street to Picco. Not only has Tripadvisor ranked this Cal-Italian restaurant in first place, but it's also featured in the Michelin Guide. "With a high ceiling and exposed brick walls, the vibe is graceful but never fussy, making this the perfect setting for couples and groups of friends who congregate here," the Guide noted in its review. If you're in the mood for something a little more casual, you could also grab a Neapolitan pie next door at the establishment's sister eatery, Pizzeria Picco.
For classic American fare, grab a table at Perry's on Magnolia. If you've spent much time in San Francisco, this name may ring a bell. After building a name for itself on Union Street and later on the bustling Embarcadero, this chain opened its doors to Larkspur locals and tourists alike in 2015. And yes, they even serve Dungeness crab cakes.
Explore Larkspur's markets and beyond
Hungry for more? Larkspur's assortment of markets is another great place to pick up food and other yummy essentials. The Marin Country Mart, located right across from the city's ferry terminal, has more than a dozen restaurants, eateries, dessert shops, and bakeries — many of which also have roots in San Francisco. Grab a loaded everything bagel at Loveski Deli or enjoy a few baked treats courtesy of Rustic Bakery or Miette. Tuck into California-inspired seasonal plates at Farmshop, or enjoy the international flavors of Sushi Ko or El Huarache Loco. The marketplace also hosts a farmers' market on Saturdays, featuring live music and fun crafts that are perfect for the kiddos.
Circle back around to Magnolia Avenue to shop the downtown area's many boutiques and retail spaces. The district, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, features a number of historic sites that are also well worth seeing along the way, including the old fire station, which dates back to the 1930s, and the public library, founded in 1913. The latter stands adjacent to the Larkspur City Hall. Featuring Mission-style elements, the local government building was established in 1913, just 5 years after the town was incorporated.
The Queen Anne-style structure that once served as a hotel under the monikers Hotel Merwin, Hotel Larkspur, and the Blue Rock Inn is another unmissable local landmark. Built in 1895, the upper levels of the building have since been converted to apartments, which now sit atop the French restaurant Left Bank Larkspur Brasserie.