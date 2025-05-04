Rick Steves Says One Clever 'Clue' Could Be Your Secret Weapon Against Theft While Abroad

It's really easy to leave things behind when you're on vacation. Maybe you sat down at a bar and left your phone sitting next to you. Perhaps you've put your backpack down while tying your shoe or hung your purse on the back of a restaurant chair and forgotten to take it when you left. Of course, your item could have been snatched by a bad actor, but it may just as easily have been picked up by someone who wants to do a good deed and return it. Steve says that making your items easy to return can result in them actually getting back to you safe and sound, whether you leave a note in your wallet or have a message on the lock screen of your phone that says, "If found, please return to ... " It may seem silly, but even adding a smiley face or a friendly greeting to that note may be the thing that makes someone go the extra step for a stranger.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind about these little notes on easily lost or important items. Particularly in a wallet, don't put more information than you need to. An email is a good idea, but too much information makes it easier for a thief to pretend to be you online. If a phone number is your choice, use a travel partner's or one from a trusted person at home so the thief doesn't have another piece of information to sign into your accounts. Finally, if something is stolen, check out Steves' advice on what to do when you get robbed on vacation.