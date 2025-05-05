Missouri's Timeless Hotel Surrounded By Mineral Springs Promises Serene Soaks And Elegance

Just over 30 minutes from the heart of the charming and exciting Kansas City, Excelsior Springs is home to a luxury hidden gem. Standing tall in the small town's downtown district is The Elms Hotel & Spa, a hotel with over 110 years of history. The town and hotel were born from the discovery of the healing properties of the mineral waters in the nearby Fishing River, but there is more to the story than that.

An African American farmer by the name of Travis Mellion is famously credited for the discovery after bathing his daughter, Opal (who suffered from the effects of tuberculosis) in the area's mineral springs. After Opal's condition improved, nearby residents began to seek mineral water treatments for their own ailments. Word caught on, the area experienced a boom, and the Elms was constructed in 1888. Two subsequent fires in 1898 and 1910 forced the hotel to rebuild, and the third and current version of the hotel was built in 1912.

Today, the Elms Hotel & Spa still sits atop some of the town's more than 40 natural springs. An indoor European lap pool, seasonal outdoor pool, and unique ancient Rome-inspired soaking tubs of The Grotto provide an unparalleled spa experience, but if relaxing like an ancient Roman isn't quite enough, the Elms is surrounded by restaurants, wineries, and golf courses. For the history buffs, the historic neighboring town of Liberty is a 20-minute drive away. The Hall of Waters Museum is just a short walk from the hotel and provides insight into the unique history, including maps, original baths, and the world's longest water bar.