Old World Wine-Making Practices Thrive At Oregon's Charming Vineyard With Dazzling Hood River Views

It might not be as glamorous or as famous as California's iconic Napa Valley, but Oregon wine country is one of the country's most impressive and exciting wine regions. Boasting pinot noir that has been favorably compared to the vintages of Burgundy, Oregon has the 2nd-most wineries in the U.S., behind California.

Wine has been grown in Oregon since it was first incorporated as a U.S. territory in the 1840s, but it only really began to make waves in wine circles in the 1960s and 1970s. Winemakers from California came north and established several wineries, planting pinot noir grapes in the Willamette Valley, now Oregon's premier wine region, which had previously been thought to be far too cold to successfully support grape vines. Oregon pinot noir began winning international awards in the '70s and '80s and has never really looked back.

There are plenty of fantastic and innovative winemakers all over the Beaver State, but few are as charming and unusual as the Hiyu Wine Farm. This magical spot in the shadow of Mount Hood, with glorious rolling vine-covered hills gazing out over the Hood River, is one of the leading natural wine producers in the state, and takes immense pride in working with traditional, Old World methods and practices. Located around 22 miles from Mount Hood and just over 67 miles from the center of Portland, it takes just over an hour to reach by car from the city. It is a delightful drive that winds its way along the route of the Columbia River and is a great escape from the crowds of Portland.