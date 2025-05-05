One Of Washington's Most Underrated Drives Takes You From Stunning Ice Caves To A Forgotten Mining Town

The great thing about going on a road trip or taking a scenic drive is that it represents the oldest (and perhaps best) adage of travel: It's the journey, not the destination, that really matters. The point is to decidedly not have a point, to avoid treating adventure like a task to be fulfilled or a meeting to be attended. Thankfully, the United States is home to several world-class byway drives — from Maryland's "All-American" Scenic Byway to cruises showcasing Wisconsin's underrated Great Lakes beauty and West Coast routes that take you through California's winding roads and breathtaking canyons.

Add Washington's Mountain Loop Scenic Byway to that list. We're talking 55 miles of road that takes you about as far out into Pacific Northwest nature as you can get without hopping on an all-terrain vehicle. Roughly an hour-and-a-half journey one way, the loop is actually a U-shaped drive serving up views of the Cascades that are so majestic they'll make you scramble to take dozens of photos before realizing that kind of beauty simply can't be captured with a lens. Lush forests are a given in this part of the country, but you'll also see glacial rivers, towering peaks, and abandoned 1890s mining towns.

One end of the loop starts at Granite Falls (the other end being located at Darrington to the north), which is a breezy hour's drive from Seattle. That means the byway makes a fantastic day trip from the bustling city. And if you're looking for more to do than just cruise, you'll be hard pressed to find a better jumping-off point for some truly world-class hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, and photography. Either way, the byway represents a chance to take in Washington's grandeur without having to plan an all-out expedition into the deep Pacific Northwest woods.