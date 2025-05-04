Portugal's Sun-Soaked Village Is A Lively Summer Dreamscape Of Limestone Cliffs And Golden Beaches

Portugal is full of breathtakingly beautiful beaches, but none may be as gorgeous as the postcard-worthy shores of Carvoeiro. Located in the Algarve, a favorite of Rick Steves, which he refers to a the "Land's End of Europe," Carvoeiro is a stunning coastal gem standing on limestone cliffs that overlook golden beaches. What was once a tiny village centered around fishing has grown into a place that's popular among expats seeking a more relaxed and tranquil lifestyle.

Carvoeiro has been a popular tourist destination since the 1960s. The summers are packed with families and tourists, while the off-season in fall, winter, and spring is more relaxed. Carvoeiro is a wonderful destination for families, couples, and nature lovers seeking a relaxing seaside town. Given its temperate Mediterranean climate, Carvoeiro is lovely to visit any time of year. The main beach is known as Praia do Carvoeiro, which boasts calmer ocean waves due to the beach's position between the rocky cliffs. Praia do Vale de Centeanes, another beach in town, has a bit rougher waters but is still generally safe to swim.

Carvoeiro's natural beauty is a large factor in why people come to visit, with a picturesque coastline perfect for strolling, relaxing, and swimming, as well as shopping and dining. There are many walking and hiking trails perched atop the cliffs, some more strenuous than others. For a more tranquil outing, just about a 10-minute drive outside of Carvoeiro is a market in Lagoa (not to be confused with Lagos, a beachy tourist paradise also in Portugal's Algarve region), where street-side stalls sell anything from local produce and charcoal-grilled meats to leather goods and second-hand items.