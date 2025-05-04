Portugal's Sun-Soaked Village Is A Lively Summer Dreamscape Of Limestone Cliffs And Golden Beaches
Portugal is full of breathtakingly beautiful beaches, but none may be as gorgeous as the postcard-worthy shores of Carvoeiro. Located in the Algarve, a favorite of Rick Steves, which he refers to a the "Land's End of Europe," Carvoeiro is a stunning coastal gem standing on limestone cliffs that overlook golden beaches. What was once a tiny village centered around fishing has grown into a place that's popular among expats seeking a more relaxed and tranquil lifestyle.
Carvoeiro has been a popular tourist destination since the 1960s. The summers are packed with families and tourists, while the off-season in fall, winter, and spring is more relaxed. Carvoeiro is a wonderful destination for families, couples, and nature lovers seeking a relaxing seaside town. Given its temperate Mediterranean climate, Carvoeiro is lovely to visit any time of year. The main beach is known as Praia do Carvoeiro, which boasts calmer ocean waves due to the beach's position between the rocky cliffs. Praia do Vale de Centeanes, another beach in town, has a bit rougher waters but is still generally safe to swim.
Carvoeiro's natural beauty is a large factor in why people come to visit, with a picturesque coastline perfect for strolling, relaxing, and swimming, as well as shopping and dining. There are many walking and hiking trails perched atop the cliffs, some more strenuous than others. For a more tranquil outing, just about a 10-minute drive outside of Carvoeiro is a market in Lagoa (not to be confused with Lagos, a beachy tourist paradise also in Portugal's Algarve region), where street-side stalls sell anything from local produce and charcoal-grilled meats to leather goods and second-hand items.
This seaside town is filled will adjacent adventures
For adventurous souls interested in cliff jumping or snorkeling, Praia do Carvalho is located outside the main town but has beautiful, clear water, and Praia da Marinha, another beach outside of Carvoeiro that's only accessible by car, is world-renowned for its beauty. Praia da Marinha's coastline features the "M Rock," a rock formation with two arches carved out beneath it, forming the shape of the letter M. About 15 minutes away from Carvoeiro by car, more maritime activities await in the Bengail Sea Cave, a breathtaking cave with a hole in the ceiling known as "The Eye." Viewing "The Eye" from below is only accessible by sea, so you'll need to book a boat tour, or if you'd like to explore more of the cave, you can rent a stand-up paddleboard or kayak and enter by sea that way. Strong swimmers may make the nearly 700-foot swim to the cave on their own, but be sure to check weather and tidal conditions before venturing out to sea.
The closest airport to Carvoeiro is Faro Airport, where you can then take an approximately 45-minute taxi ride, or an airport shuttle followed by a bus. If traveling by train, the closest station is Estômbar, about a 13-minute taxi ride away from Carvoeiro. Carvoeiro is extremely walkable, but visitors should note that public transportation is almost nonexistent within the small town. However, there are bus routes that run between towns in the Algarve, as well as other parts of Portugal.
There are plenty of dining and lodging options in the charming town
For accommodations, Tivoli Carvoeiro Algarve Resort is popular for its proximity to the beach as well as its gorgeous views, and Rocha Brava Village Resort is for the more ritzy set, with multiple pools and tennis courts. Those seeking more casual or traditional lodging can find plenty of bed & breakfasts and guest houses, as well as many Airbnbs.
In terms of dining, Carvoeiro has a range of options from fancy to casual. For a big night out, Michelin-star holder Bon Bon offers an Algarvian cuisine-focused tasting menus ranging from €90 (about $102 USD) to €175 (about $199 USD), as well as wine pairings, in a warm, rustic setting complete with a fireplace in the center of the dining room. Pani Restaurant serves Indian food with a spectacular view overlooking the limestone cliffs and glimmering ocean, with reviewers calling it a "must visit" with excellent food.
More casual options include the highly-rated Organic, a restaurant offering healthy daytime and vegan options, and Restaurant Alegria, which features Thai and other international cuisines. With it's large expat community, it's no surprise to find a wide array of options outside of the typical Portuguese or Mediterranean options, of which there are also plenty, like popular tapas spot Le Crô Portugal and well-reviewed Monte do Mar, or Restaurante O Patio, which has been a town staple since 1964.