Oregon's Hidden Wine Country Resort Boasts Stunning Vineyard Views And Exclusive Wine Tastings

If you like your wine with hints of luxurious sophistication, hues of emerald rolling hills, and aromas of fresh mountain air, Oregon's Willamette Valley may have just the spot you're looking for. The Allison Inn & Spa is an award-winning resort located less than an hour outside of Portland, but its secluded 35-acre property feels a lifetime away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. "The moment you see the facility, you know it's a special place," said one reviewer. "It is relaxing, yet refined."

From complimentary tastings to live music and wine tasting events, resort guests have lots of options for customizing their wine country vacation. Beautiful outdoor gardens and an open-air art gallery create the perfect pairing with a glass of wine and a leisurely stroll. Surrounded by Oregon's Chehalem Mountain range, the resort's winding pathways offer stunning views at every turn.

With more than 700 wineries in the award-winning wine region of Willamette Valley, there is plenty to explore beyond the property as well. And better yet, you can do it without the typical crowds found in California's Napa Valley. Or, if you seek rare varieties and innovative blends, you may prefer the secret Columbia River Gorge wine region located east of Portland. Stop by the resort's concierge to find out more about these areas and the many tailor-made wine tours and excursions available to guests. Whether you're looking for dog-friendly tasting rooms or delicious samplings of local foods, the staff can create an itinerary to meet your needs. Feeling adventurous? You can even book a horse or a helicopter to transport you between vineyards in the area.