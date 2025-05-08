Oregon's Hidden Wine Country Resort Boasts Stunning Vineyard Views And Exclusive Wine Tastings
If you like your wine with hints of luxurious sophistication, hues of emerald rolling hills, and aromas of fresh mountain air, Oregon's Willamette Valley may have just the spot you're looking for. The Allison Inn & Spa is an award-winning resort located less than an hour outside of Portland, but its secluded 35-acre property feels a lifetime away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. "The moment you see the facility, you know it's a special place," said one reviewer. "It is relaxing, yet refined."
From complimentary tastings to live music and wine tasting events, resort guests have lots of options for customizing their wine country vacation. Beautiful outdoor gardens and an open-air art gallery create the perfect pairing with a glass of wine and a leisurely stroll. Surrounded by Oregon's Chehalem Mountain range, the resort's winding pathways offer stunning views at every turn.
With more than 700 wineries in the award-winning wine region of Willamette Valley, there is plenty to explore beyond the property as well. And better yet, you can do it without the typical crowds found in California's Napa Valley. Or, if you seek rare varieties and innovative blends, you may prefer the secret Columbia River Gorge wine region located east of Portland. Stop by the resort's concierge to find out more about these areas and the many tailor-made wine tours and excursions available to guests. Whether you're looking for dog-friendly tasting rooms or delicious samplings of local foods, the staff can create an itinerary to meet your needs. Feeling adventurous? You can even book a horse or a helicopter to transport you between vineyards in the area.
Ways to unwind after your wine country adventures
After a long day in the wine country, unwind at The Allison's 15,000 square foot spa. Take a refreshing dip in the pool, lounge in your robe on the terrace, or treat yourself to a relaxing massage or facial. Once you've got your second wind, visit the resort's farm-to-table restaurant to refuel. Aptly named after the well-drained and fertile soil in the valley, JORY offers everything from hand-crafted tasting menus to exquisite chef's table dining that will satisfy any foodie. When you're ready to slip into a wine and food coma, retreat back to your plush guest room, snuggle up in your robe and slippers by the fireplace, and enjoy the welcome basket full of local treats. "This is my favorite place to go and relax," said a Google reviewer. "Quiet, clean, and you feel taken care of the entire time you are there."
Of course, luxury isn't cheap. Nightly room rates start at $459 (although the lowest rate will vary based on the date of your visit) and run up to $2400 for the grand penthouse suite. But visitors say the memories made are worth the price. "From the high end bedding, oversized soaking tub, window seat with a view... we never wanted to leave!" wrote a guest on Tripadvisor. "Our time at the Allison Inn was truly a unique and once of a lifetime experience! Worth every bit of indulging!" There is some good news for your wallet: Wi-Fi and parking are complimentary, there is no resort fee, and Oregon has no state sales tax.
By the end of your trip, all of those wine tastings may have you yearning for a cup of joe. Well, you're in luck. Portland serves up some of the best coffee in the country. One of the roasters that originally put Portland on the coffee making map is Stumptown, which has multiple locations for picking up a top notch brew on your way back to the airport.