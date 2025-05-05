Oregon's Tipi Village Is A Perfect Getaway With Zen Vibes In A Magical Woodland Setting South Of Portland

Oregon is known for its wide-reaching values around environmental quality and overall wellbeing. It's no surprise, then, that one of America's most zen and environmentally rich bed and breakfasts exists in the secluded Mohawk Valley just two hours' drive from Portland and 30 minutes from Eugene. This scenic Oregon drive between Portland and Eugene is a delight if you have the time.

Tipi Village Retreat is no ordinary B&B. Enclosed in a verdant woodland, it facilitates relaxation and wellness amongst nature. Guests can choose to stay in one of seven tipis, which have welcome comforts, including wool blankets and stone floors. The tipis' names have been inspired by Native American people and history, such as the Calapooya Tipi and the Sacagawea Tipi. You can also stay in the property's upstairs studio, which has a private bathroom and shelves of reading material for bibliophiles.

The retreat also has two secluded cabins tucked away in the forest, and the Octahut. The latter caters to families, with multiple beds in a single, open space. Like any B&B worthy of the second "B," Tipi Village provides a hearty breakfast every morning. You can fuel up for the day's activities with free-range eggs, fresh fruit, smoked salmon, tea and coffee, and a lot more.