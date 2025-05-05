Oregon's Tipi Village Is A Perfect Getaway With Zen Vibes In A Magical Woodland Setting South Of Portland
Oregon is known for its wide-reaching values around environmental quality and overall wellbeing. It's no surprise, then, that one of America's most zen and environmentally rich bed and breakfasts exists in the secluded Mohawk Valley just two hours' drive from Portland and 30 minutes from Eugene. This scenic Oregon drive between Portland and Eugene is a delight if you have the time.
Tipi Village Retreat is no ordinary B&B. Enclosed in a verdant woodland, it facilitates relaxation and wellness amongst nature. Guests can choose to stay in one of seven tipis, which have welcome comforts, including wool blankets and stone floors. The tipis' names have been inspired by Native American people and history, such as the Calapooya Tipi and the Sacagawea Tipi. You can also stay in the property's upstairs studio, which has a private bathroom and shelves of reading material for bibliophiles.
The retreat also has two secluded cabins tucked away in the forest, and the Octahut. The latter caters to families, with multiple beds in a single, open space. Like any B&B worthy of the second "B," Tipi Village provides a hearty breakfast every morning. You can fuel up for the day's activities with free-range eggs, fresh fruit, smoked salmon, tea and coffee, and a lot more.
Outdoor activities at and near Tipi Village Retreat
Tipi Village Retreat is well-positioned for doing a lot or very little. You can pass your time here leisurely, strolling through the forest while keeping an eye out for pheasant, wild turkeys, and even deer. Your hosts, Susanne and Ken, also facilitate reflexology and yoga retreats with independent practitioners. So you can really lean into your wellness goals.
For adventure further afield, you have various day trips, on either two or four wheels, to choose from. For some of the best views across Oregon, hot air ballooning with Vista Balloon is a safe bet. Couples can arrange private flights over Willamette Valley wine country, soaking up magnificent vineyard views during sunrise.
If you'd rather get your blood flowing a little more, you can tackle the white-water rapids in Oregon's rivers. High Country Expeditions offers rapids of varying difficulties across the state. The retreat is also only 30 minutes' drive from Eugene, a riverside city with an interactive science center, public arts and crafts market, and cute shops.
Retreats and events at Tipi Village Retreat
You can find a lot of excuses to not leave Tipi Village during your stay. At the time of writing, the tipis and rooms cost between $150 and $170 per night, with a two-night minimum stay to avoid extra charges. However, if you're wanting to attend one of the various retreats held here, you'll likely pay a fair bit more. These range from writing getaways to yoga and sound bath retreats.
It's also possible to book out the entire village, such as for a family reunion or wedding. The cost for this ranges from $1,800 per night for fewer than 10 people to $2,200 per night for 14 or more people. Dinner will cost extra, but it's often one of the best experiences here, with delicious Spanish paella, woodfire pizzas, or fresh grilled meats on the menu.
"When guests are here we are usually outside grilling by the river or making pizza in our wood burning oven," one of the owners, Ken, told National Geographic. It's this welcoming atmosphere full of zen vibes that keeps people coming back to Tipi Village Retreat. As co-owner, Susanne, put it in the same article: "The trees seemed to stand taller with the kids around. I saw it in their eyes. I knew I wanted to share this special place with people."
If you're planning a longer holiday in Oregon, consider visiting this underrated artsy city with natural beauty and serene beaches. You might also want to combine your stay at Tipi Village with this quirky treehouse resort hidden in Southern Oregon's forests.