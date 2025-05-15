One Of The Most Postcard-Worthy Beaches In Portugal Promises Clifftop Trails And Turquoise Waters
When it comes to beautiful beaches, Portugal has more than enough to go around. This poses a dilemma when it comes to planning that beach holiday — with so many breathtaking beaches in Portugal, how does one choose? Fortunately, you can't go wrong with Algarve, the Portuguese beach region where you can see the "Land's End of Europe," according to Rick Steves. Located in the southernmost part of the country, Algarve is home to some of the most beautiful shorelines in the country. Praia da Marinha in particular has been ranked one of the best beaches in the world.
Mesmerizing turquoise waters lapping against golden sand are only one part of Praia da Marinha's idyllic surroundings — the dramatic limestone cliffs bordering the beach add to its allure. The erosion-sculpted cliffs are the result of wind and weather changes, creating deep ridges into the rocks and forming natural coves and caves. Its most famous rock is the Cathedral, sometimes called the M Rock after its letter-shaped form.
Bookended by Lagos and Albufeira along Portugal's southern coast, Praia da Marinha is a quick 5 miles away from the town of Lagoa. Carvoeiro, the starting point for a scenic hike to the beach via the Seven Hanging Valleys Trail, is just over 4 miles away. Once you've arrived, switch your settings to beach mode and enjoy a day of snorkeling, kayaking, hiking, and lounging by the calm and clear waters of this world-class beach.
Praia da Marinha's rock formations and hiking opportunities
While one can simply drive to Praia da Marinha, the more adventurous can hike the Seven Hanging Valleys Trail, a path tracing the cliffs along the coastline between Praia da Marinha and Praia de Vale Centeanes. Named after the seven "hanging valleys" carved over time into the shoreline rocks, the well-marked trail is easy to explore on your own. Unfolding along this scenic route are various points of interest, including the Alfanzina Lighthouse, the stunning topography of Leixão do Ladrão, the dramatic tunnels and grottos at Carvalho Beach, and the famed M Rock which, from the right vantage point, also looks like a heart. The view from above the cliffs provides fantastic photography opportunities, especially during sunrise and sunset when natural light bathes the rocks in changing colors.
The trail has a few steep inclines that can be challenging for some hikers, and typically takes 4 to 6 hours round trip, depending on one's speed. An easier option is to walk shorter trails in Benagil or Carvalho. It goes without saying that arming yourself with proper hiking footwear, sun protection, and water is a must. Aim to begin the trail in the morning, which allows you to spend the day at Praia da Marinha before the trek back.
How to get to Praia da Marinha's stunning beach
Just like Praia do Camilo, a neighboring cliff-backed beach only reachable by stairs, Praia da Marinha is accessed by a steep 100-step staircase which takes you down to the sandy beach. The calm water makes this beach child-friendly and pleasant for swimming. It's also a haven for snorkelers to discover diverse marine species. There is no snorkel gear nor kayak rentals at the beach — kayak tours start further along the coastline— so you may want to bring your own supplies. The same advice goes for food and refreshments, as the options in the area are limited and may be quite pricey. Be prepared for spotty mobile reception at the beach.
As expected, the beach's popularity means big summer crowds. The months of June and September — the beginning and tail end of European summer holidays — are the most ideal months in terms of weather and crowd control. Consider flying into Faro International Airport, the closest airport to Praia da Marinha roughly one hour away. Travelers suggest Lagoa, Porches, Carvoeiro, or Portimao as ideal home base destinations near this stunning beach.
The most practical way to get to and around Praia da Marinha is by car. There are a number of parking lots along the Seven Hanging Valleys path. The Praia da Marinha parking lot fills up fast, especially during the summer, so plan to arrive early. Commuting by public transit is also doable on Bus 77 from Lagoa, but it operates twice daily, and only on weekdays.