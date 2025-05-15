One Of The Most Postcard-Worthy Beaches In Portugal Promises Clifftop Trails And Turquoise Waters

When it comes to beautiful beaches, Portugal has more than enough to go around. This poses a dilemma when it comes to planning that beach holiday — with so many breathtaking beaches in Portugal, how does one choose? Fortunately, you can't go wrong with Algarve, the Portuguese beach region where you can see the "Land's End of Europe," according to Rick Steves. Located in the southernmost part of the country, Algarve is home to some of the most beautiful shorelines in the country. Praia da Marinha in particular has been ranked one of the best beaches in the world.

Mesmerizing turquoise waters lapping against golden sand are only one part of Praia da Marinha's idyllic surroundings — the dramatic limestone cliffs bordering the beach add to its allure. The erosion-sculpted cliffs are the result of wind and weather changes, creating deep ridges into the rocks and forming natural coves and caves. Its most famous rock is the Cathedral, sometimes called the M Rock after its letter-shaped form.

Bookended by Lagos and Albufeira along Portugal's southern coast, Praia da Marinha is a quick 5 miles away from the town of Lagoa. Carvoeiro, the starting point for a scenic hike to the beach via the Seven Hanging Valleys Trail, is just over 4 miles away. Once you've arrived, switch your settings to beach mode and enjoy a day of snorkeling, kayaking, hiking, and lounging by the calm and clear waters of this world-class beach.