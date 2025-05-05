France's Fairytale City Full Of River Views And Mouthwatering Traditions Promises A Dreamy Getaway
Imagine a gourmet capital for ham and chocolate lovers filled with half-timber houses, medieval charm, and lots of history. This is what awaits you in the Southern city of Bayonne in France. The beautiful city overlooks the Adour and Nive rivers and hosts the annual Bayonne Ham Fair, a festival that celebrates its scrumptious ham. Bayonne is truly a fairytale-like getaway teeming with life, celebration, and tons of delicious food worth relishing at least once. Of course, ham, chocolate, and scenic river views are not the only things Bayonne offers visitors.
This charming city is home to cathedrals, museums, a beautiful botanical garden, and much more. It stands close to the Spanish and Pyrenees border, where an underrated lakeside town offering a picturesque getaway remains hidden. Bayonne is also part of the France-Spain Basque Eurocity and Country, just an hour from San Sebastian — a foodie paradise city with world-famous cheesecake. The closest airport to this paradise in Southern France is the Biarritz Airport (BIQ), which is only 20 minutes away.
Best things to do when visiting the dreamy city of Bayonne
Bayonne is known as a city of art and history, with many attractions dating back to its medieval era. One of these is the Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne. Here, you will learn about the history and traditions of the Basque Country as the museum's exhibits feature artwork, traditional artifacts, and many archeological treasures. There's also a library in the museum specializing in the Basque Country. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
The Musée Bonnat-Helleu — Bayonne's fine art museum — is another must-visit. Meanwhile, the Sainte-Marie Cathedral, with its twin towers and stained glass, is sure to also captivate the hearts of anyone walking through the city. The ramparts, which are defensive structures, go back to the 17th century and are similar to those found at this affordable and ancient destination known as French Rome. They will delight history buffs and aid in learning more about the history of Bayonne. You can find the ramparts just a few steps away from the cathedral.
A four-minute walk from the cathedral is the Bayonne Botanical Garden. The garden offers visitors scenic views and countless live exhibits in Japanese and Basque styles. Finally, you can find thematic panels on the streets, prompting tourists to explore certain historical and art-filled routes throughout the city.
Exploring Bayonne's mouthwatering culinary scene
Bayonne is an important foodie destination for anyone traveling through France. The city produces a considerable amount of the country's ham, with its pride and joy being the Kintoa and Ibaima hams. As such, a visit to the Charcuterie Aubard Ham Museum, where you can learn more about the hundreds of ham varieties produced in Bayonne, the history around this delicacy, and maybe get a little taste of these salty meats, is a must. The museum is located near The covered markets of Les Halles and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Mondays and Sundays. It closes from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., though
Another must-do when in Bayonne is trying its chocolate. At the L'Atelier du Chocolat, located at The Bayonne Chocolate Academy, you can delight in freshly made chocolate products, explore a chocolate museum, or book a gourmet chocolate tour. Of course, many other delicious and traditional dishes and drinks await you in Bayonne.
One of these dishes is a tuna-based stew called marmitako, and you might also want to try the sagarno, a wine made of apples. Bar Basque is one of the restaurants where you can try some of these Basque dishes. It uses local ingredients, and many customers on Tripadvisor have rated the place with a top score. Another option is the Cantine Du Musée, which offers a large selection of wines. Finally, Bakera's menu adds a homemade touch to its dishes, a good option for dining when visiting Bayonne.