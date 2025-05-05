France's Fairytale City Full Of River Views And Mouthwatering Traditions Promises A Dreamy Getaway

Bayonne is known as a city of art and history, with many attractions dating back to its medieval era. One of these is the Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne. Here, you will learn about the history and traditions of the Basque Country as the museum's exhibits feature artwork, traditional artifacts, and many archeological treasures. There's also a library in the museum specializing in the Basque Country. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Musée Bonnat-Helleu — Bayonne's fine art museum — is another must-visit. Meanwhile, the Sainte-Marie Cathedral, with its twin towers and stained glass, is sure to also captivate the hearts of anyone walking through the city. The ramparts, which are defensive structures, go back to the 17th century and are similar to those found at this affordable and ancient destination known as French Rome. They will delight history buffs and aid in learning more about the history of Bayonne. You can find the ramparts just a few steps away from the cathedral.

A four-minute walk from the cathedral is the Bayonne Botanical Garden. The garden offers visitors scenic views and countless live exhibits in Japanese and Basque styles. Finally, you can find thematic panels on the streets, prompting tourists to explore certain historical and art-filled routes throughout the city.