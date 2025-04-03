The 'French Rome' Is An Underrated, Affordable Getaway With Unforgettable Ancient Sights
No romantic trip to Rome is complete without a visit to the Colosseum. Even if you're only in the city for a day, everyone will tell you that you must see it, at least from the outside. But if your vacation happened to fall on one of its free days and you took Rick Steves' advice to avoid the overwhelming crowds, don't feel too bad — you'll find its younger sibling on the rest of your Eurotrip in the south of France. Tucked away in Occitanie, France's sunniest region, Nîmes doesn't get nearly enough attention. Not only is it brimming with ancient Roman landmarks, but you can also experience it all without relying too much on your bank account.
So, why is this city so similar to Rome? Because the Romans built it. In the 1st century BC, Emperor Augustus designated Nîmes, originally called Nemausus, as an official Roman colony. Thanks to its strategic location along the Via Domitia — the road that connected Italy to Spain — it didn't take long for Nîmes to become one of the most important cities in the region. And in true Roman fashion, they built a city to last. Nîmes still bears the imprint of its architects, from the striking amphitheater to the elegant Maison Carrée. Even the city's emblem, a chained crocodile, is proof of Augustus' victory in Egypt.
From Paris, you can take a train with one transfer and reach Nîmes in about 3.5 hours. For a quicker route, fly into Marseille instead — a direct train will get you to Nîmes in an hour and a half. If you're already exploring Provence, Nîmes is a short trip away — a little over 30 minutes by train from the fairytale-like town of Avignon.
Discover centuries of Roman history in Nîmes
The historic landmarks in Nîmes are all within walking distance, so you can see everything in one day. Many of these sites are free, and those with an entry fee are affordable. For the best value, grab the Nîmes CityPass, which provides access to key attractions like the Amphitheater, Maison Carrée, and more. Start your tour with the star of the city: The Amphitheater, or Arena of Nîmes. Constructed in the late 1st century AD, it's one of the best-preserved Roman arenas. Despite being designed for gladiator battles, the amphitheater has also served as a medieval fortress and a residential area. Nowadays, it hosts concerts, festivals, and traditional bullfights. Just 5 minutes away is Maison Carrée, a remarkable Roman temple from the same era. This UNESCO heritage site was once the symbol of Nîmes' loyalty to Rome. Admire its sophisticated columns, intricate carvings, and Roman architectural ingenuity.
A short stroll leads to Jardins de la Fontaine, one of Europe's first public gardens. This 37-acre tranquil space, decorated with statues, fountains, and shaded paths, is a wonderful place to unwind. Hidden among the greenery are the ruins of the mysterious Temple of Diana, whose purpose remains uncertain, yet it embodies the grandeur of ancient Rome. As you head toward the northern end of the garden, you'll reach Tour Magne, once the tallest watchtower of the Roman walls. The panoramic view from the top is a reward in itself.
Next, make your way to Castellum Aquae, a water distribution site where aqueducts once supplied Nîmes. Cathédrale Notre-Dame-et-Saint-Castor is 10 minutes away, a Romanesque masterpiece with architectural details inspired by Maison Carrée. From here, you'll loop back to the amphitheater, where you first began your journey.
Make the most of your budget in Nîmes
There are plenty of things to do in Nîmes that are affordable, authentic, and just as impressive as its famous landmarks. Art lovers can head to the Musée des Beaux-Arts, a treasure trove of centuries-old paintings and sculptures. One of the biggest Roman mosaics in the city, "The Wedding of Admetus," lies here, alongside graceful statues by Henri Bouchard. The 19th-century neoclassical sculptures make it clear that this place is worth a visit. Not far away, the Musée de la Romanité features immersive displays and interactive exhibits about Nîmes. Wander through centuries of history, from pre-Roman Gaul to the Middle Ages, to see how the city evolved. You'll come across ornate friezes, elaborate stelae, and massive Roman monuments. There's also a collection of detailed cork models that show what Nîmes' structures looked like in the 19th century.
Just outside is Esplanade Charles-de-Gaulle, with the Pradier Fountain in the middle. From there, walk toward Porte d'Auguste, one of the last surviving remnants of Nîmes' Roman-era fortifications. Created during Emperor Augustus' reign, it once guarded about four miles of ramparts. After you're done marveling at the monument, swing by the Musée du Vieux Nîmes, located in a 17th century palace. The exhibits bring old Nîmes to life with artifacts, crafts, and artwork from centuries past.
A stop at Les Halles de Nîmes is a must, too. Overflowing with fresh produce, local cheeses, and regional specialties, everything here is reasonably priced. Make sure to try classics like brandade de morue and indulge in fresh seafood bites. And if you're craving more of Southern France, take a day trip from the "French Rome" to Sète, the "French Venice," where canals meet the Mediterranean.