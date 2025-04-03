The 'French Rome' Is An Underrated, Affordable Getaway With Unforgettable Ancient Sights

No romantic trip to Rome is complete without a visit to the Colosseum. Even if you're only in the city for a day, everyone will tell you that you must see it, at least from the outside. But if your vacation happened to fall on one of its free days and you took Rick Steves' advice to avoid the overwhelming crowds, don't feel too bad — you'll find its younger sibling on the rest of your Eurotrip in the south of France. Tucked away in Occitanie, France's sunniest region, Nîmes doesn't get nearly enough attention. Not only is it brimming with ancient Roman landmarks, but you can also experience it all without relying too much on your bank account.

So, why is this city so similar to Rome? Because the Romans built it. In the 1st century BC, Emperor Augustus designated Nîmes, originally called Nemausus, as an official Roman colony. Thanks to its strategic location along the Via Domitia — the road that connected Italy to Spain — it didn't take long for Nîmes to become one of the most important cities in the region. And in true Roman fashion, they built a city to last. Nîmes still bears the imprint of its architects, from the striking amphitheater to the elegant Maison Carrée. Even the city's emblem, a chained crocodile, is proof of Augustus' victory in Egypt.

From Paris, you can take a train with one transfer and reach Nîmes in about 3.5 hours. For a quicker route, fly into Marseille instead — a direct train will get you to Nîmes in an hour and a half. If you're already exploring Provence, Nîmes is a short trip away — a little over 30 minutes by train from the fairytale-like town of Avignon.