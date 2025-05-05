India's 'City Of Joy' Is A Wildly Underrated Metropolis Brimming With Colorful History, Culture, And Food

Many first-time visitors to India focus on the country's Golden Triangle — a tourist circuit encompassing the capital city of New Delhi, India's picturesque Pink City of Jaipur, and the iconic Taj Mahal. However, further east, in the state of West Bengal, lies the colorful, sprawling city of Kolkata. Commonly known as the "City of Joy," Kolkata's food, art, and other aspects belonging to local culture are renowned. Formerly known as Calcutta under British colonial rule, Kolkata was also the country's colonial capital for over a century, which has left the city with a vast and complicated history that is reflected not just in its architecture but also in its food, art, and culture. In the late 19th century, it was the hotbed of a cultural and intellectual awakening, sometimes referred to as the Bengali Renaissance. The city has borne icons like India's first Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, and Satyajit Ray, who was honored with a lifetime achievement Oscar award.

Kolkata can be experienced through its festivals, its food, its historic buildings, or by simply walking through its endless winding lanes. The city encompasses many aspects that make India travel guru Rick Steves' favorite country in the world. To escape its heat and humidity, the best time to visit Kolkata is during fall and winter, between the months of October and February. As a major Indian city, it is well connected, and you can either fly into Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport or come in through the Howrah or Sealdah railway stations. Kolkata is also more pocket-friendly than other major Indian cities, so it's a great place to experience luxurious stays and meals at relatively lower prices. The city's street food is also legendary and considered one of the best in the country.