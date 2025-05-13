Hidden In Cape Cod's Elbow Is A Coastal Town Brimming With Quiet Beaches And New England Charm
Orleans, Massachusetts, is the quintessential New England coastal town. Nestled in Cape Cod's "elbow," this hamlet offers a mix of a quiet seaside vibe, stunning views, and Instagram-worthy sunsets and sunrises. Bookended by the Cape on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other, this charming coastal gem offers visitors a diverse experience, from tranquil escapes to giant waves crashing on an oceanfront. The town's two most famous beaches offer differing experiences of a day at the beach, but they both rival the experience you'd have at Coast Guard Beach, a Massachusetts coastal gem considered one of the best beaches in America.
Rock Harbor, a smallish beach within Orleans, offers an off-beat alternative to the standard beachside getaway. This collection of salt marshes with clam trees and pools of water has a unique seaside calm worth soaking in during a stay.
Land lovers have plenty to enjoy as well. Orleans' charming downtown has good food and scenic views. The town's Main Street has homey shops, with boutiques selling artwork by local artists. From there, stop by the Jonathan Young Windmill. This cute, still-functioning windmill built during the colonial era gives Orleans a slice of early New England ambiance.
Stop by Skaket and Nauset Beaches, bathing in the waters or the sunshine
Orleans's coup de grâce lies in its two beaches. Skaket Beach, on the Cape side, is an expanse of tidal flats ideal for beachgoers who like soothing walks along the shore. Be sure you have a tide chart handy before visiting; during low tide, the shallow waters and perpetual calm offer a paradise for kids, regardless of their swimming skills. Mixing soft sandbars with tidal pools, the safety of the calm waters at Cape Cod makes it easier for parents to relax while their little ones splash away. Spend the day at the beach, bringing food or topping up at the snack shack known for its onion rings. There are also restroom facilities if you need them. Avail yourself of all the amenities, because you'll want to stay until the end of the day, as the west-facing Skaket Beach's sunset offers a breathtaking end to a fun time at the beach.
At the other end of Orleans lies Nauset Beach, a calamitous oceanside chunk of coastline. Bring a board, be it surf, boogie, or skim — whatever gets your adrenaline pumping. This wavy haven facing the Atlantic is nearly 10 miles long, with plenty of space for adventurous surfers, bodyboarders, and sunbathers looking to work on their summer tan. If you want to see the full breadth of the sun's gorgeous display, stop by in the early morning to catch a sunrise that rivals Skaket Beach's sunset.
Hitting the beach will leave you thirsty. Quench that sensation with a stop at the Hog Island Beer Co. Their locally brewed beers pair well with a menu of classic Cape Cod fare like a lobster roll or crab cakes. Attack their cocktail menu if you're ready to make a night of it. You can't go wrong.
The logistics of visiting Orleans
Boston Logan International Airport, about 90 miles away, is the closest major airport to Orleans. Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Barnstable is a mere 20 miles away, though it's harder to get to by plane. If you do end up in that area, stop by Cape Cod's largest village, an artsy destination with beautiful beaches of its own. Or check out Wareham — known as the "Gateway to Cape Cod," it's a charming town with even more wonderfully scenic beaches.
Accommodations are prone to seasonal price spikes, so a place to stay will cost anywhere from $100 to over $1,000 per night, depending on how luxurious a stay you need and when you visit. Plan your trip during the summer season to get the most out of your beach adventure, or aim for shoulder season if you want the coastal charm without the crowds. If you plan to spend time at Skaket or Nauset Beaches between June 9 and Labor Day, be sure to get a beach pass in town — cash only. Pack all the beach gear you can carry, and be sure to swim near the lifeguard stands if you end up enjoying the water at Nauset Beach.