Hidden In Cape Cod's Elbow Is A Coastal Town Brimming With Quiet Beaches And New England Charm

Orleans's coup de grâce lies in its two beaches. Skaket Beach, on the Cape side, is an expanse of tidal flats ideal for beachgoers who like soothing walks along the shore. Be sure you have a tide chart handy before visiting; during low tide, the shallow waters and perpetual calm offer a paradise for kids, regardless of their swimming skills. Mixing soft sandbars with tidal pools, the safety of the calm waters at Cape Cod makes it easier for parents to relax while their little ones splash away. Spend the day at the beach, bringing food or topping up at the snack shack known for its onion rings. There are also restroom facilities if you need them. Avail yourself of all the amenities, because you'll want to stay until the end of the day, as the west-facing Skaket Beach's sunset offers a breathtaking end to a fun time at the beach.

At the other end of Orleans lies Nauset Beach, a calamitous oceanside chunk of coastline. Bring a board, be it surf, boogie, or skim — whatever gets your adrenaline pumping. This wavy haven facing the Atlantic is nearly 10 miles long, with plenty of space for adventurous surfers, bodyboarders, and sunbathers looking to work on their summer tan. If you want to see the full breadth of the sun's gorgeous display, stop by in the early morning to catch a sunrise that rivals Skaket Beach's sunset.

Hitting the beach will leave you thirsty. Quench that sensation with a stop at the Hog Island Beer Co. Their locally brewed beers pair well with a menu of classic Cape Cod fare like a lobster roll or crab cakes. Attack their cocktail menu if you're ready to make a night of it. You can't go wrong.