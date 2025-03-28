Massachusetts' 'Gateway To Cape Cod' Is A Charming Town With Scenic Beaches, Shops, And Sights
Almost any car journey in Massachusetts on the way to Cape Cod forces you to cross one of two traffic-prone bridges: the Bourne Bridge or the Sagamore Bridge. However, there's an enclave known as Wareham set on Buzzards Bay that offers Cape Cod beach vibes without the congestion or tourist traffic. For those looking for a unique waterside town that's home to some unique crops, stunning scenery, and shopping, the shore town of Wareham is an affordable alternative to the Cape that should be on your radar.
Wareham is often dubbed "The Gateway to Cape Cod," but it has its own inherent beauty sitting along the bay with 54 miles of coastline to explore. This south shore town with 300 years of history in New England is not far from the first pilgrim settlements in Plymouth and the overlooked beach town of Duxbury. Sitting just 54 miles away from America's oldest public park in the heart of Boston and roughly an hour's drive from Logan International Airport, Wareham is surprisingly convenient for travelers visiting New England. From the beauty of the estuaries and waterways filled with wildlife, to the cute shops and a sweet taste that represents the area, Wareham has a little bit of everything.
Wareham's quaint setting on the bay makes for interesting beach finds
The town of Wareham's history dates back to the early 18th century, when it was first established as a farming and shipbuilding community adjacent to the Atlantic shores. It was first incorporated in 1739, and today the town of Wareham also includes the popular beach village of Onset. An interesting claim to fame for Wareham is that it's the home of the Tremont Nail Company established in 1819, which is the oldest recorded nail manufacturer in the United States. These days, Wareham and Onset are home to a population of just over 22,000 full-time residents who enjoy a centrally located town with protected waters and natural beauty.
Fittingly, the native translation of the word Onset means "place that is sandy," perfectly describing Onset Beach. This popular beach oasis is a must-visit for morning walks to spot birds like herons and ospreys or gliding a kayak out onto the calm waters. On the coast, the flat sand makes it easy for families to navigate all of their supplies and spot shells, clams, and crabs that emerge between smooth waves along the bay.
Another Wareham destination that's great for beachcombing is Little Harbor Beach. One side of Little Harbor is a quiet marsh, while the other showcases the breezier shores of Buzzards Bay. This beach is beautiful during the summer months but arguably more fascinating during the offseason. That's when mollusks like scallops, mussels, and quahog are often hidden in the sand. Little Harbor also has an adjacent public executive golf course, which is a shorter par 56 course that's ideal for all skill levels with great views of the bay.
Cranberries are synonymous with Wareham, Massachusetts
Throughout the Wareham and Onset area it's easy to notice that there's a calmness to certain parts of the estuaries and marshier waters. It's this type of water and climate that makes a great formula for bogs, wetlands where the growing and harvesting of cranberries takes place. Local cranberries from Bluewater Farms in Wareham are grown in the company's bogs located on Cranberry Highway. Wareham is also home to the A.D. Makepeace Company, a massive cranberry growing company that also happens to be the largest private property owner in Massachusetts. Here you can visit the expansive bog and even book a tour of the property. Pro tip: Visit in September or October when the picturesque fall harvest brings a sea of red berry buds to the water's surface.
Back in town, there's plenty of shops and restaurants to complete a successful beach trip in southern New England, most of which are found at Wareham Crossing. There you'll find a variety of over 45 shops and restaurants in an open-air setting, ranging from big-box retailers to local shops like the Black Dog Outlet store and Cape Cod Coffee. But the best spot for a cranberry-themed gift is the Makepeace Farms gift shop, which sells everything from sandwiches to cranberry bread, allowing you to take a bit of Wareham's sweetness home with you.