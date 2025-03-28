Massachusetts' 'Gateway To Cape Cod' Is A Charming Town With Scenic Beaches, Shops, And Sights

The town of Wareham's history dates back to the early 18th century, when it was first established as a farming and shipbuilding community adjacent to the Atlantic shores. It was first incorporated in 1739, and today the town of Wareham also includes the popular beach village of Onset. An interesting claim to fame for Wareham is that it's the home of the Tremont Nail Company established in 1819, which is the oldest recorded nail manufacturer in the United States. These days, Wareham and Onset are home to a population of just over 22,000 full-time residents who enjoy a centrally located town with protected waters and natural beauty.

Fittingly, the native translation of the word Onset means "place that is sandy," perfectly describing Onset Beach. This popular beach oasis is a must-visit for morning walks to spot birds like herons and ospreys or gliding a kayak out onto the calm waters. On the coast, the flat sand makes it easy for families to navigate all of their supplies and spot shells, clams, and crabs that emerge between smooth waves along the bay.

Another Wareham destination that's great for beachcombing is Little Harbor Beach. One side of Little Harbor is a quiet marsh, while the other showcases the breezier shores of Buzzards Bay. This beach is beautiful during the summer months but arguably more fascinating during the offseason. That's when mollusks like scallops, mussels, and quahog are often hidden in the sand. Little Harbor also has an adjacent public executive golf course, which is a shorter par 56 course that's ideal for all skill levels with great views of the bay.