Cape Cod's Largest Village Is An Artsy Destination Set Against A Beautiful Coastline With Sandy Beaches

As part of Massachusetts' three-headed summer destination hydra — alongside Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard — Cape Cod has been a treasured getaway spot for many years. It merges the salty dog gruff of a seaside community with the opulence of its well-to-do locals. There are so many experiences you can only have at Cape Cod, from exploring America's first Pilgrim settlements to beachside oyster shucking. At the Cape's heart is Barnstable, a 60-square-mile artsy hub with activities and sights for travelers of all stripes.

Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Sound bookend Barnstable, which was first established in 1638 anddeveloped into a central hub for rum and molasses traders. Barnstable Village, the oldest in town, became a center for merchant mariners. Those boozy days of unruly sailors are over, replaced by a booming tourism industry.

Barnstable's beautiful coastline and sandy beaches attract many visitors, making it a prime summer destination. The picturesque surroundings and historic sites offer a unique blend of New England charm. The town has something for everyone, from beach-reading bookworms to history buffs looking to delve into Barnstable's connection to the Kennedys.