Canada's Tallest Peak Thrives In This Otherworldly National Park With Glaciers, Wildlife, And Dramatic Views

There's no denying that Canada offers some of the best outdoor adventures. From being the home of the world's largest freshwater island to having one of the world's best scenic road trips, there's a lot to explore. Take your next stop in Kluane National Park and Reserve, an impressive national park in southwestern Yukon that cannot be missed. Around 100 miles from Whitehorse, the park is home to Canada's tallest mountain, Mount Logan, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

To get here, you can fly into the international airport in Whitehorse. From there, you can drive via the Alaska Highway or the Haines Road if you're coming from the south. Spanning nearly 8,500 square miles, there is so much to see and do once you're at the park. It has a plethora of adventures to offer on land, water, and air. You can visit for a day trip and go hiking, or turn your trip into a multi-day adventure with camping for a couple of nights.

If you want to dip your toes in the water, you can go rafting on the Alsek River. For a more laid-back time, enjoy paddling, canoeing, or kayaking on the major lakes. There's also an abundance of wildlife to see, with grizzly and black bears, mountain goats, different bird species, and Dall sheep roaming the landscapes. To venture deeper into the mountains in and around Kluane National Park and Reserve, you'll have to fly or go on a mountaineering tour.