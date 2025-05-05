Situated Between Toronto And Montreal Is Canada's Riverside Town With Scenic Parks And Quaint Shops
If you're looking to slow down and head for somewhere more laid-back, this riverside town between Toronto and Montreal is the perfect place to go. With a mixture of scenic parks and small-town charm, Perth has a lot to offer. Coming from Toronto, Perth is only a three-hour drive. If you're traveling from Montreal, a top spring break destination for families, the drive is about the same.
One of the town's highlights is the Tay River, a part of the historic Rideau Canal. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Rideau Canal passes through Ottawa, Perth, and Kingston. Originally built in 1827 and finished in 1832, the Rideau is the oldest canal that's still in use today. Once used for war, it's now a tourist spot and a popular destination for boaters. In the winter, a part of the canal transforms into the world's largest natural ice rink, found in Ottawa. You'll find the Tay River winding through the town's center, the Perth Wildlife Reserve, and the Tay River Basin.
Explore scenic parks and iconic landmarks in Perth
Similar to Toronto, with a secret hidden wilderness, Perth is also a treasure trove for nature lovers. Take the adventure outdoors with a visit to one of its many parks, or check out some of the interesting sights around the town's center. Start your journey in Stewart Park, located downtown. Here, you'll find the Big Ben statue, stretches of greenery, along with gardens, playgrounds, and open spaces that hold public events. Every year, it hosts the Steward Park Festival, a weekend celebration of music, culture, and fun.
Nearby, you'll also find the Last Duel Park, aptly named for the infamous last duel in Canada in 1833. You can find the pistols they used on display in the Perth Museum. With no duels in sight today, you can instead go paddling, do a walking trail, or enjoy a picnic in the park.
Explore the area some more, and several interesting things might catch your eye. You definitely won't miss the 6-foot-high block of cheese in the Crystal Palace. The Mammoth Cheese is a giant wheel made from milk from 10,000 cows, and a small piece of it can also be found in the Perth Museum. Nearby, spot the Big Red Chair and the Red Fox "Welcome to Perth" mural, both great for photoshoots.
Where to eat and shop in Perth
Don't go sightseeing on an empty stomach! There's no better way to experience local food than at Perth Farmers' Market. At the time of this writing, it's open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., from May to October. The market is a great way to support locally sourced food, with nearly 45 vendors in attendance each weekend. Aside from food, you might also find a souvenir to take home with you.
On a weekday, try heading to Code's Mill in Perth's downtown. It's a gorgeous historic complex, made up of five buildings and home to a variety of restaurants and shops. Here, you'll find Perth Chocolate Works, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. For a riverside dining experience, Mex & Co is one of the most popular options. Secure a seat on their patio for the lovely view and make sure to try a taste of their margaritas.
There are also tons of boutiques and shops scattered throughout the town — enough to keep you busy for a full day, if not more. Discover hidden gems in Kelly's Flowers & Gift Boutique, the Perth Flea Market, or The Book Nook and Other Treasurers, among other local businesses.