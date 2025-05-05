Situated Between Toronto And Montreal Is Canada's Riverside Town With Scenic Parks And Quaint Shops

Similar to Toronto, with a secret hidden wilderness, Perth is also a treasure trove for nature lovers. Take the adventure outdoors with a visit to one of its many parks, or check out some of the interesting sights around the town's center. Start your journey in Stewart Park, located downtown. Here, you'll find the Big Ben statue, stretches of greenery, along with gardens, playgrounds, and open spaces that hold public events. Every year, it hosts the Steward Park Festival, a weekend celebration of music, culture, and fun.

Nearby, you'll also find the Last Duel Park, aptly named for the infamous last duel in Canada in 1833. You can find the pistols they used on display in the Perth Museum. With no duels in sight today, you can instead go paddling, do a walking trail, or enjoy a picnic in the park.

Explore the area some more, and several interesting things might catch your eye. You definitely won't miss the 6-foot-high block of cheese in the Crystal Palace. The Mammoth Cheese is a giant wheel made from milk from 10,000 cows, and a small piece of it can also be found in the Perth Museum. Nearby, spot the Big Red Chair and the Red Fox "Welcome to Perth" mural, both great for photoshoots.