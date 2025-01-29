The Top Spring Break Destinations For Families, According To Travelers

San Diego is hands-down one of the best places for families to visit over spring break. Although the weather in March or April may not be balmy enough to warrant a dip in the Pacific Ocean, San Diego boasts a mild climate and is a fantastic escape from the snow prevalent in the northern parts of the U.S. With temperatures in the high 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the city practically begs you to head down to the coastline for an oceanside picnic. Kids will love seeing sea lions sunbathing on the rocks, while parents will be happy to know that the beaches in San Diego don't tend to attract party-loving university students.

Beyond its beaches, San Diego offers loads of interesting outings for all the family. Animal lovers will thrive at the world-famous San Diego Zoo, which boasts everything from elephants to koalas. Construction enthusiasts will be thrilled with San Diego's proximity to Legoland (just 33 miles north of the city) and its larger-than-life expositions. Another option is to explore life under the waters. As noted by one mom on Bogleheads, the local SeaWorld provides tons of fun for children of all ages. "Sea World in San Diego was a big hit — [my daughter] could do a lot of rides and loved the animals. We are planning another trip to do this again. There is plenty to do with kids in San Diego," she wrote. Another parent seemed to agree, summing up the city with a few major compliments. "San Diego. Weather consistent, great restaurants and plenty to do for all ages." We can't disagree at all.