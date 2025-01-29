The Top Spring Break Destinations For Families, According To Travelers
Planning your college spring break is one thing, but planning spring break as an adult is a different mission altogether. Anyone with kids knows that there's a huge difference between the party-infused beach vacays sought out by university students and the chaotic sort of fun enjoyed by families. Because of this, folks traveling with children might find it difficult to choose a nice place to enjoy their spring breaks. Where can they go to beat the crowds? Are there any fun beach towns around that aren't totally overrun with bars? What about destinations with interesting educational opportunities?
To save busy parents the hard yards, we committed to exploring North America's best spring break destinations for travelers with kids. We have perused hundreds of posts on sites like Tripadvisor, Reddit, and more to get a feel for other travelers' perspectives. We have paid special attention to the experiences—- both positive and negative — of parents who have organized spring break getaways to interesting locations. Ultimately, we were able to narrow down our search to a fabulous collection of destinations that are not only interesting for children but also fun for parents. We found that North America is practically teeming with options for families with all sorts of interests. Who knew?
San Diego, California
San Diego is hands-down one of the best places for families to visit over spring break. Although the weather in March or April may not be balmy enough to warrant a dip in the Pacific Ocean, San Diego boasts a mild climate and is a fantastic escape from the snow prevalent in the northern parts of the U.S. With temperatures in the high 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the city practically begs you to head down to the coastline for an oceanside picnic. Kids will love seeing sea lions sunbathing on the rocks, while parents will be happy to know that the beaches in San Diego don't tend to attract party-loving university students.
Beyond its beaches, San Diego offers loads of interesting outings for all the family. Animal lovers will thrive at the world-famous San Diego Zoo, which boasts everything from elephants to koalas. Construction enthusiasts will be thrilled with San Diego's proximity to Legoland (just 33 miles north of the city) and its larger-than-life expositions. Another option is to explore life under the waters. As noted by one mom on Bogleheads, the local SeaWorld provides tons of fun for children of all ages. "Sea World in San Diego was a big hit — [my daughter] could do a lot of rides and loved the animals. We are planning another trip to do this again. There is plenty to do with kids in San Diego," she wrote. Another parent seemed to agree, summing up the city with a few major compliments. "San Diego. Weather consistent, great restaurants and plenty to do for all ages." We can't disagree at all.
Banff, Canada
For many families, spring break means the start of spring skiing. And while American ski resorts are becoming more expensive than ever, Canadian mountains tend to offer some of the most affordable skiing in North America. To get a taste of the Canadian Rockies, families can head up to the picturesque town of Banff. Situated near the inexpensive Mount Norquay, the iconic town offers a prime location for anyone who wants to hit the slopes.
The best part is that the prices in the region aren't totally out of control. Adult half-day passes at Mount Norquay cost 96 CAD ($66), while children's passes will set you back just 35 CAD ($25). Night skiing is even more affordable, costing 49 CAD ($33) for adults and 28 CAD ($19) for children. These deals aren't just great compared to pricier alternatives like Breckinridge or Vail, but they're also super family-friendly. Considering that there are extra discounts for kids who exclusively use the magic carpet, this is a fantastic place to teach your little ones how to ski.
As an added bonus, day trips in the region are very doable. As one previous visitor told a parent on Facebook, "You can still do trips up to Lake Louise or head to Yoho [National Park] ... There [are] endless things to see and do." The heated outdoor pools at Canadian Rockies Hot Springs also tend to be a big hit among kids — all while providing much-needed relaxation for parents.
Anna Maria Island, Florida
If your family is looking for a classic American beachside getaway, you might want to pack your bags for Anna Maria Island in Florida. Located off the coast of Bradenton, this low-key island is worlds away from the intensity of Miami or Panama City. Whereas many college spring break destinations are overrun with DJs and beach parties, Anna Maria Island has banned many of the most chaotic aspects of big cities. There are no high rises on the beaches, the local speed limit is capped at 35 mph, and fast food chains are nowhere to be found. At a time when many Florida beaches are overrun with tourists, Anna Maria Island provides the sort of laid-back environment that's perfect for people traveling with young children.
Previous visitors to Anna Maria Island applaud the destination's tranquility as well as its fabulous spring weather. As one parent shared on Bogleheads, "It's about an hour south of St. Pete and was plenty warm for us both in water and air at the end of March. The north end of the island where we stayed is quiet, family-oriented and easy to get around." Another traveler echoed this sentiment on Reddit, writing, "Been going to AMI for 40 years, started going as a kid and frequently with kids the last 20. It is family friendly and a great place to relax and enjoy time together. If you're looking for Myrtle Beach/Panama City vibe, AMI is not it."
Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., may not be the most traditional spring break destination, but it's undoubtedly one of the most family-friendly cities in the United States. For one thing, its central location means that families hailing anywhere from Cleveland to Charlotte or New York City can get there by car. Plus, its many monuments and museums provide kids with lots of hands-on learning. The best part is that many of the main activities in town are free, meaning that parents don't have to stress about the price of daily outings.
Top-ranked among the hordes of free museums is the Museum of Natural History. There, families can see a giant African elephant, experience starry skies from thousands of years ago, and even stroll through a pavilion filled with live butterflies. Another popular choice is the National Air and Space Museum, which boasts an excellent planetarium complete with IMAX films. Although general entry to the museum is free, families can enjoy flight simulators for an added fee.
Parents who have previously traveled to the nation's capital recommend the (paid) International Spy Museum. As blogger Christy Nicholson shared on L.A. Family Travel, the espionage-focused exhibits are "a hit with older kids and teens." Another mom recommended the free monuments as particularly family-friendly. "In one afternoon (with two toddlers) we were able to see The White House, Constitution Gardens, The Vietnam Memorial, Abraham Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial, The World War 2 Memorial, and the National Monument grounds," she wrote on Big Brave Nomad.
Niagara Falls, Canada
Niagara Falls may be one of Canada's top summer destinations, but that doesn't mean that it's not well worth a springtime visit. Many of its attractions are open year-round, and the off-season is arguably the best time to experience the area away from the crowds. As Niagara Falls is not exactly known as a hot spot for university-aged partiers, the destination offers families the ideal environment for exploration and learning.
In terms of actual activities, Niagara Falls offers a mixture of outdoor and indoor experiences. Families looking to enjoy the waterfalls to their fullest will love the "Journey Behind the Falls," which allows them to see Niagara's massive currents up close. A trip to the top of Skylon Tower also promises stunning 360-degree views of the region. Niagara Falls also offers a number of fantastic rainy-day outings, such as shark feeding shows at the local aquarium and immersive educational experiences at the top-rated Niagara Parks Power Station.
Parents who have previously visited Niagara Falls with their children are particularly keen on the region's family-friendly dining. As one Redditor wrote, "So many restaurant choices in Niagara Falls, especially with kids. It is a lot of fun mixed with the arcades, zip lines mini golf, water pros and whatnot." Another user seconded this assessment, touting the Clifton Hills Street of Fun. "Lots of arcades, mini putt, go karts and stuff like that for kids," they wrote.
Austin, Texas
If you're looking to soak up a bit of sunshine over your spring break, you might consider taking your family to Austin, Texas. During the months of March and April, average daily highs tend to reach the mid-70 degrees Fahrenheit, and although Austin does not offer beaches in the traditional sense, the city does have plenty of places for waterside fun. Barton Springs is a public river-turned-pool where kids can splash around or even jump off a diving board. The nearby Colorado River also provides plenty of activities, with opportunities to rent everything from paddle boards to kayaks to canoes. Toddlers will be thrilled to discover Austin's many riverside playgrounds, while older kids might be more enticed by the wild bat viewings at Lady Bird Lake.
Many local university students party on South Padre Island during spring break, leaving Austin to the more laid-back travelers. Previous visitors recommend the city for its amazing restaurants and relaxing swimming spots. "Austin and San Antonio could be a good mix [for a family-oriented spring break] as well! All the college kids in Austin will be gone and you will likely have the lake and things to go to as well as good hiking options! Solid food as well if you like anything from bbq to vegan food," wrote one Redditor. Foodies will be psyched to learn that Austin boasts several dining options with special "kids eat free" days.
Everglades City, Florida
Seeing an alligator in a zoo is one thing, but spotting one in the Florida Everglades is a much more thrilling experience. Families looking to engage in some eco-tourism should definitely head to Everglades City, Florida, and sign up for a guided tour. Whereas airboat tours are the best way to see alligators, other excursions will take you into the Gulf of Mexico, where dolphins abound. Younger children will enjoy exploring nature via the Everglades City Boardwalk, while older kids may prefer to search for manatees on a kayak tour. E-bike rentals are also available for anyone looking to stretch their legs or head to the nearby Chokoloskee Island.
Parents say that their past trips to the Everglades have been hugely successful. One mom even took to Reddit to share, saying, "I did Everglades and Biscayne last spring break with my two elementary-aged students. Everglades was awesome. Give that at least three days and book an airboat tour ... If you can do more than three days, do it. It's a one of a kind place." Another traveler recommended taking a day trip to Shark Valley to enjoy "tram rides and bike rentals, and lots of gators!" Everglades City is the perfect place for an adventurous family to enjoy nature in a warm climate, and it's far enough from the Miami party scene to give travelers some much-needed tranquility.
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
While jetting off to Florida may be loads of fun, many families find it more convenient to travel by car. Folks living in the upper Midwest will find that Wisconsin Dells (Wisconsin) is a fantastic destination that is also relatively accessible. Although this region isn't exactly balmy during spring break season, it still offers a wide array of activities that will make you feel like you're soaking up the sun. In fact, the Dells is the waterpark capital of the world and a popular hub for massive indoor recreation centers. Many spots boast waterslides, lazy rivers, and even wave pools, meaning you can spend an entire week splashing around in the water with your kids without ever leaving the Midwest.
There are many places to stay in the region, and previous visitors recommend different hotels for different families. Folks interested in a wide range of activities might consider the Wilderness Resort. As one satisfied former customer put it on Reddit, "We did Wilderness last year. Multiple indoor options for water fun, arcade, climbing park etc." People who are more inclined to enjoy out-of-hotel activities might prefer Kalahari Resort. Another commenter on the same Reddit thread said, "Kalahari would get my vote. If it's nice enough out take the short drive over to Mirror Lake and do some hiking." Either way, the Wisconsin Dells is the perfect place for a family with energetic kids to swim, splash, and play.
Montreal, Canada
Immersing your children in another culture may sound like a great idea, but it can be tricky. Flights to Europe and South America are generally pricey, and let's face it, not all kids have the patience to spend hours and hours in a plane. Luckily, there are spectacular options not so far away. Located just an hour north of the border with Vermont, Montreal (Canada) is accessible for folks based in the northeast of the U.S., and as many local residents speak French, a trip to Montreal feels intercultural as well as international.
In addition to cultural immersion, Montreal provides visitors with tons of reasonably priced activities. The "Space for Life" family passport gives up to two adults and three children unlimited yearly access to five local museums. For a total cost of 149 CAD (around $100), your family can enjoy immersive movies at the Planetarium, exhibitions at the Insectarium, the Botanical Garden, and the indoor zoo at the Biodôme. Tickets to the city's iconic glass Biosphere are also included in the package, allowing visitors to experience several interactive exhibitions as well as sweeping views of the skyline.
These activities are highly recommended by former visitors. Writing on Reddit, one traveler gushed, "All the Space For Life museums are awesome. The new insectarium won an architecture prize and the greenhouses at the botanical garden are lovely." Of the Biodôme, another Redditor added, "Yes, it's fun if you bring kids, they will love it!"
Glenwood Springs, Colorado
There's nothing like floating in a hot swimming pool on a chilly spring day, and families interested in spending their holiday break splashing in thermal waters should definitely consider a trip to Glenwood Springs. This iconic Colorado town offers so many hot springs that it feels like an Icelandic escape. Folks who love scenery can head to Iron Mountain Hot Springs to enjoy tubs with a stunning view. High-energy crews might prefer the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, providing kids ample space to splash around. The most adventurous among us will likely find themselves drawn to the all-natural South Canyon Hot Springs — even if you have to hike to get there.
According to some travelers, Glenwood Springs provides visitors to Colorado with a nice break from ski culture. As one visitor put it on Tripadvisor, "Glenwood offers non-skiing activities for families as well and lots of food and lodging choices in a moderate price range." However, folks who do want to ski can easily take the shuttle from the center of town to Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort. A separate reviewer said Sunlight provides a "much calmer experience" compared to other ski resorts in the region.
Methodology
To put together a list of great spring break destinations for families, we tried to choose locations that offered a diverse array of activities. Different families are drawn to different types of outings, and we wanted to provide options for everyone. It's also important to keep in mind that kids of vastly different ages don't tend to share the same interests. When making this list, we took this into account by recommending multiple outings, offering something entertaining for visitors of all ages (including the adults).