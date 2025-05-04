One Of California's Last Commercial Establishments With Original Gas Lighting Is A Funky, Historic Oakland Bar

Today, the location is one of, if not the last, commercial establishments in California to use original gas lighting. If you were to come in to get a drink today, you can expect the same moody atmosphere that has characterized the saloon since it opened. Now, you can also sit on the bar's open-air patio, like any other modern beer garden in Oakland.

While the space has changed over the decades, the menu has not changed too much. This is not the place to order a funky cocktail; you come into the saloon for a beer, whisky, or other classic two-ingredient mix. On tap and by the can or bottle, the bar sells beer, cider, and wine. The saloon itself says that spirit options are limited by the small size of the actual bar, and drink offerings can vary week-to-week based on what has been stocked. If you're on a family trip, it's important to note that no one under 21 is allowed into the bar, regardless of whether they're supervised or not. A lot has changed since Jack London slept in the space at 14, but it's still pretty close to the original and definitely worth a visit if you want that rich historic vibe that is also fun at the same time.