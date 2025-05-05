One Of Italy's Best Walking Routes Hugs Cinque Terre's Renowned Coast And Connects Charming Villages
The Ligurian coast, one of Italy's most popular sites for natural beauty, is better known as the Italian Riviera, and attracts tourists in the summer months like moths to a flame. People flock from all over to enjoy the incredible food as well as some of the best beaches Europe has to offer. And there is no better place to enjoy this incredible coastline than Cinque Terre, a string of five explosively colorful villages perched on steep, dramatic cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. One of Italy's most beloved walking routes is also found in this interconnected area: the Sentiero Azzurro, or "Blue Trail," linking Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Monterosso al Mare in a breathtaking sequence of ancient paths, seascapes, and vineyards.
Dating back thousands of years, the Sentiero Azzurro connected these villages long before roads existed. Today, the trail, with its cliff-hugging paths and Mediterranean vistas, continues to follow the contours of the land, bridging past and present. It is divided into four main segments, each section connecting one village to the next, and offering different challenges. This route remains a magnet for hikers from all over the world, and is one of the best way to get to know Liguria's beautiful ancient towns.
The Sentiero Azzurro, a trail steeped in beauty and history
This incredible route begins with Via dell'Amore — the "lover's path." This is one of the most accessible and well-known parts of the Sentiero Azzuro, with over half a mile of incredible cliffside hiking. Known for its romantic ambience, with tunnels and beaches adorned with padlocks from lovers who have walked the route previously, this portion was originally constructed in the 1920s to connect workers in the two villages. This scenic start to the trail offers unparalleled sea views and is a gentle beginning to the route.
The trail continues from Manarola to Corniglia, which is around a 2-hour hike with a winding climb past terraced vineyards and olive groves. It is a more demanding path, taking hikers much higher above sea level. With a staircase consisting of around 1,200 steps, this segment of the Sentiero Azzurro showcases Cinque Terre's agricultural heritage, where locals have cultivated the slopes for centuries. Here you can see the coastline stretch endlessly toward the horizon, as well as observe the traditional dry-stone walling of the local architecture.
Italy's Blue Path is more than just a hike
The next stretch traces the route from Corniglia to Vernazza, one of the more photogenic parts of the Sentiero Azzuro (and the "jewel" of Cinque Terre, according to Rick Steves). With winding trails through forests and the occasional dramatic glimpse of Vernazza's colourful harbor and medieval tower, this section takes around an hour to complete, and rewards hikers with iconic views. Vernazza is arguably the most picturesque town of the region, a postcard-ready village with pastel buildings, narrow alleys, and a beautiful piazza by the sea.
The final leg of this incredible trail extends from Vernazza to Monterosso al Mare, and is the most challenging part of the journey. This stretch is just over 2 and a half miles long and features steep ascents and descents along ancient stone steps. But the effort is well worth it, with the journey concluding at the largest and most resort-like of the five towns. With lemon groves, a lively waterfront walk, and sandy beaches, Monterosso al Mare is the perfect place to end this epic hike with a glass of local wine on the soft shores of the Ligurian sea.
Note that in order to complete the hike you will need to purchase a Cinque Terre Card, which contributes to the upkeep of the trails. This can be bought online or at local train stations. Good shoes are also essential, as some parts of the trail are a little more rugged. The best time to complete the Sentiero Azzurro is from late spring through early fall. Adventure and a slice of Italian paradise await those who aren't afraid to go off the beaten path into Italy's incredible Cinque Terre villages.