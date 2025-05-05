One Of Italy's Best Walking Routes Hugs Cinque Terre's Renowned Coast And Connects Charming Villages

The next stretch traces the route from Corniglia to Vernazza, one of the more photogenic parts of the Sentiero Azzuro (and the "jewel" of Cinque Terre, according to Rick Steves). With winding trails through forests and the occasional dramatic glimpse of Vernazza's colourful harbor and medieval tower, this section takes around an hour to complete, and rewards hikers with iconic views. Vernazza is arguably the most picturesque town of the region, a postcard-ready village with pastel buildings, narrow alleys, and a beautiful piazza by the sea.

The final leg of this incredible trail extends from Vernazza to Monterosso al Mare, and is the most challenging part of the journey. This stretch is just over 2 and a half miles long and features steep ascents and descents along ancient stone steps. But the effort is well worth it, with the journey concluding at the largest and most resort-like of the five towns. With lemon groves, a lively waterfront walk, and sandy beaches, Monterosso al Mare is the perfect place to end this epic hike with a glass of local wine on the soft shores of the Ligurian sea.

Note that in order to complete the hike you will need to purchase a Cinque Terre Card, which contributes to the upkeep of the trails. This can be bought online or at local train stations. Good shoes are also essential, as some parts of the trail are a little more rugged. The best time to complete the Sentiero Azzurro is from late spring through early fall. Adventure and a slice of Italian paradise await those who aren't afraid to go off the beaten path into Italy's incredible Cinque Terre villages.