A Tiny Town Full Of Cliffs And Explosive Color Is One Of The Oldest In Italy's Breathtaking Cinque Terre

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, you've probably arrived in Manarola, a cliffside wonder in Cinque Terre that's pure Italian romance. This tiny village boasts a kaleidoscopic cliff dotted with colorful homes above the Mediterranean, which sparkles like prosecco in the sun. Call it la dolce vita, but Manarola takes it to the next level — time slows down, the air smells of salty waves, and every corner feels like a scene from an old Italian movie. Beyond its postcard-perfect appearance, this town has a story that dates back centuries.

The history of Manarola goes all the way back to 1261, making it older than its neighbor, Riomaggiore. It was founded by settlers from Volastra, a Roman-era village perched on the hills above. In ancient times, travelers stopped in Volastra to rest, while locals cultivated olives, lemons, chestnuts, and vines. By the 12th century, some moved closer to the sea and created this town. The name "Manarola" likely stems from "manium arula," a Roman altar to the gods, or "magna roea," which translates into "big mill wheel." Nowadays, this is the best village to stay in Cinque Terre for history buffs and honeymooners. If there's a place that screams "That's Amore," it's Manarola.

If you've made the crucial transportation mistake of renting a car in Italy, you won't be happy to learn that Manarola is completely car-free. Luckily, it's easily reached by train from La Spezia, which is just one stop away, and Levanto, an underrated Cinque Terre town according to Rick Steves. For air travel, nearby airports include Pisa, Genoa, Florence, and Milan.