A Tiny Town Full Of Cliffs And Explosive Color Is One Of The Oldest In Italy's Breathtaking Cinque Terre
When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, you've probably arrived in Manarola, a cliffside wonder in Cinque Terre that's pure Italian romance. This tiny village boasts a kaleidoscopic cliff dotted with colorful homes above the Mediterranean, which sparkles like prosecco in the sun. Call it la dolce vita, but Manarola takes it to the next level — time slows down, the air smells of salty waves, and every corner feels like a scene from an old Italian movie. Beyond its postcard-perfect appearance, this town has a story that dates back centuries.
The history of Manarola goes all the way back to 1261, making it older than its neighbor, Riomaggiore. It was founded by settlers from Volastra, a Roman-era village perched on the hills above. In ancient times, travelers stopped in Volastra to rest, while locals cultivated olives, lemons, chestnuts, and vines. By the 12th century, some moved closer to the sea and created this town. The name "Manarola" likely stems from "manium arula," a Roman altar to the gods, or "magna roea," which translates into "big mill wheel." Nowadays, this is the best village to stay in Cinque Terre for history buffs and honeymooners. If there's a place that screams "That's Amore," it's Manarola.
If you've made the crucial transportation mistake of renting a car in Italy, you won't be happy to learn that Manarola is completely car-free. Luckily, it's easily reached by train from La Spezia, which is just one stop away, and Levanto, an underrated Cinque Terre town according to Rick Steves. For air travel, nearby airports include Pisa, Genoa, Florence, and Milan.
Timeless love and eternal history bloom in Manarola
When in Italy, the main square of any town is always a must-see. While these spots are often crowded with tourists, Rick Steves suggests that the best time to visit the Cinque Terre is during off-season. This means you might have the square — and the view — all to yourself, and Manarola's Piazzale Papa Innocenzo IV is no exception. This small square features a historic bell tower that was once used as a defensive lookout, standing proudly alongside the 15th-century Oratorio dei Disciplinati and the 14th-century Church of San Lorenzo. Step inside the church to admire its 15th-century polyptych.
For honeymooners or anyone looking for romance, a stroll along the Via dell'Amore is non-negotiable. This famous path connects Manarola to Riomaggiore and offers breathtaking panoramas of the cliffs and sea. Unlike a strenuous hike, it's a flat, paved walk with benches along the way. Originally built for railway workers in the early 1900s, legend says it became a secret meeting place for lovers from the two villages.
When it comes to beaches, Manarola skips the conventional sandy shoreline setup — but it makes up for it with its stunning harbor. A hot spot for top-notch deep-water swimming opportunities, the bluffs and crystal-clear waters make it an unforgettable spot for sunbathing or diving. Just a short walk from the train station, the steps leading to the cliffs promise a charming seaside escape that feels straight out of a rom-com.
What to eat in Manarola
Food is an integral part of Italian culture, and it's something to be savored — after all, some of the best memories are made over dinner. In Manarola, anchovies are the star of the show. The town is famous for its anchovy dishes, and once you try them, you'll understand why. From fresh fillets with a squeeze of lemon to crispy fried bites, they are everywhere. Try them on pizza, in a salad, or even as part of a classic antipasto platter. For a taste of local flavors, make sure to grab a cone of fritto misto from one of the street vendors. Another must-try dish in Manarola is trofie pesto. This iconic pasta is native to the Cinque Terre and looks like twisted pieces of dough that perfectly soak up the fresh, vibrant pesto.
Let's not forget about focaccia, an essential at every table. Try focaccia con stracchino, a version stuffed with gooey cheese. The flaky crust and creamy filling make it irresistible — it's pure comfort in every bite. Now, what pairs better with these delicious dishes than a local bottle of wine? Cinque Terre has been making wine for over 1,000 years, and there's no better way to experience it than by visiting a local vineyard or going on a wine-tasting tour. As long as you remember Rick Steves' rent rule for finding authentic dining in Italy, you're in for a treat.