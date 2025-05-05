Vegan Tourists Are Treated Like Total VIPs At This Wildly Chic Top-Rated Las Vegas Casino Hotel

Traveling while vegan often asks you to trade one thing for another. You find a stylish stay, but the room service menu has you stuck Googling juice bars three miles away or settling for fries and a salad. While Las Vegas might not be the city that first pops to mind when you think of the best American foodie destinations for vegans, its Wynn Hotel subverts expectations, giving vegan cuisine a chic, 5-star setting. It's the rare place where you can meditate in a spa, indulge in vegan beef skewers, and never have to sacrifice any of the upscale quality.

The Wynn Hotel is kind of an oasis in Las Vegas, which happens to be the unhealthiest city in America. "Wynn/Encore has the most vegan friendly attitude I've encountered in Vegas," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote, adding, "You can tell the resort is committed to serving healthful, tasty vegan/vegetarian meals — some other places I've been treat these items as an afterthought." Beyond the meals, the Wynn is known for its luxury amenities and entertainment. From its Lake of Dreams multimedia show that dazzles diners to its beautifully designed spa, there's a reason the Wynn Las Vegas won five 5-star awards from Forbes in 2024.