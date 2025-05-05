Vegan Tourists Are Treated Like Total VIPs At This Wildly Chic Top-Rated Las Vegas Casino Hotel
Traveling while vegan often asks you to trade one thing for another. You find a stylish stay, but the room service menu has you stuck Googling juice bars three miles away or settling for fries and a salad. While Las Vegas might not be the city that first pops to mind when you think of the best American foodie destinations for vegans, its Wynn Hotel subverts expectations, giving vegan cuisine a chic, 5-star setting. It's the rare place where you can meditate in a spa, indulge in vegan beef skewers, and never have to sacrifice any of the upscale quality.
The Wynn Hotel is kind of an oasis in Las Vegas, which happens to be the unhealthiest city in America. "Wynn/Encore has the most vegan friendly attitude I've encountered in Vegas," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote, adding, "You can tell the resort is committed to serving healthful, tasty vegan/vegetarian meals — some other places I've been treat these items as an afterthought." Beyond the meals, the Wynn is known for its luxury amenities and entertainment. From its Lake of Dreams multimedia show that dazzles diners to its beautifully designed spa, there's a reason the Wynn Las Vegas won five 5-star awards from Forbes in 2024.
The Wynn Las Vegas is a plant-based paradise
Together with its connected sister hotel, Encore, the Wynn has no less than 17 dining spots, encompassing the gamut of high-end Japanese cuisine to decadent European café fare, all of which have specially curated vegan menus. The hotel partners with Tal Ronnen, the celebrated vegan chef who runs plant-based restaurant Crossroads, to deliver on its extensive vegan repertoire. In a press release for the hotel, Ronnen said, "I hope diners will find that eating meat and dairy-free cuisine does not have to feel like a sacrifice, but a step up."
Ronnen's palate for vegan dishes with a gourmet flair is evident in everything from vegan beef skewers at the hotel's SW Steakhouse to mushroom "eel" sushi at Wazuzu. Vegan blogger Keirsten, in their blog A Blog About Stuff, ranked Sinatra as their top pick of the hotel's restaurants. Sinatra serves classic Italian food crafted collaboratively by Ronnen and Michelin-rated chef Theo Schoenegger. One of its vegan highlights is the agnolotti, stuffed with vegan ricotta and asparagus sauce. Another restaurant worth adding to your must-try list is Wing Lei, a Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant within the hotel and a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star winner. Its vegan options include wok-tossed mushrooms, braised tofu, and Gardein meatless chicken with a black bean chili sauce.
Every restaurant at the Wynn has vegan options — if you don't see them on the main menu, you may need to ask for a separate vegan menu. On top of its vegan-catered restaurants, the Wynn also offers vegan options for in-room dining.
Other luxury experiences at the Wynn Las Vegas
You can expect all the grandeur of a high-end Las Vegas strip hotel from the Wynn's rooms. Their wood- and brass-accented design emanates opulence, with upholstered headboards, large vanities, and a tech-forward nightstand console with controls for curtains and lighting. "[T]he moment I opened the door, I knew what all the fuss was about. The room is huge! Muted, natural tones welcomed me and the view was spectacular," travel blogger Voyager Guru wrote in a review of the hotel room.
With a room booking, you get access to the hotel's fitness center, spa, golf course, and a pool which happens to be one of the best Las Vegas pools for topless sunbathing. The golf course is particularly noteworthy, as it's the only one on the strip, complete with landscaped greenways and koi-filled ponds. At the Wynn Esplanade, you can shop at over a dozen boutiques, and at the XS Nightclub, you can socialize around a European pool while world-class DJs curate the night's soundtrack.
The Wynn Las Vegas is located right on the northern end of the strip, about a 10-minute drive from the Harry Reid International Airport. Typical king-size rooms range from around $600 to $900 per night, and if you want the ultra-luxury experience, suites start at over $2,000 a night.