One Of The West's Sunniest Hidden Cities Blends Vintage Route 66 Vibes With Arizona's Dreamy Desert Allure
The Southwest is a remarkable portion of the United States. Visitors are treated to not just desert landscapes and rich cultural amenities, but also warm sunny days ideal for exploration. Kingman is a prime example of this — along with nearly 300 days of sunshine per year, the Arizona city blends historic vibes of Route 66 with serene desert terrain. Route 66 was officially decommissioned in 1985, but a lengthy portion still rolls through Kingman, making it the perfect basecamp for all sorts of Arizona adventures.
Getting your kicks on Route 66 is only half the charm of Kingman. The small city is overrun with museums, breweries, and distilleries, while wonderful desert hiking is just a short drive away. You're also an hour from Lake Havasu City, where you can walk across the same London Bridge that spanned the Thames River in England. Folks looking for an epic road trip can stop by Kingman's many roadside attractions, checking out unique destinations or refueling at historic eateries.
With so much to see and do around Kingman, it's no wonder it's earned the nickname "Heart of Route 66." Whether you're cruising across the country or want to experience a laid-back community buried out in the desert, Kingman is an underrated spot for a relaxing getaway. Getting here is quite easy too, as it's less than two hours from the most fun city in America.
Cruising through Kingman and Route 66
Route 66 was technically decommissioned long ago, but portions of it live on in the form of "Historic Route 66." You'll find Route 66 signs plastered along the roadside while driving, making it pretty hard to miss. For a fun photoshoot, swing by the Kingman Route 66 Arch near the Arizona Route 66 Museum. Another historic sign can be found just east of the Ramblin Rose Motel.
Speaking of the museum, consider starting or ending your cruise by popping in. It's one of the most popular attractions in town, displaying cars, dioramas, and various memorabilia related to the nostalgic highway. Tickets are quite affordable, and it's open seven days a week (plan ahead, however, as they close in the early afternoon).
Historic Route 66 runs in two directions from the museum. One way takes you south of town in the general direction of Lake Havasu City, while the other runs north through a smattering of small towns. Both directions treat you to rolling desert landscapes, retro motels, and unassuming eateries. Be sure to fill up your tank before you head out, and bring plenty of extra food and water — Kingman can get quite hot in the summer, and it's always best to be prepared.
The best things to do in Kingman, AZ
Cruising along Route 66 is the highlight of any trip to Kingman. The fun doesn't end when you step out of your vehicle, however, as there's plenty more to explore in and around the city. Along with the Arizona Route 66 Museum, you can dive into the Mohave Museum of History and Arts or the Kingman Railroad Museum. The former examines the rich culture of the people of northwest Arizona, while the latter is a great place to view model trains and real-life ones thundering past the building.
Ready to stretch your legs after hours in the car? Put your calves to the test on the Aspen Peak Trail via Potato Patch Loop. Climbing over 1,600 feet across 6.1 miles, the strenuous path grants you a birds-eye view of the surrounding desert. An easier choice is White Cliffs Wagon Trail — located just north of town, the 2.4-mile hike takes you through historic terrain once navigated by wooden wagons. If you plan to hike alone, read up on safety tips to know before a solo hike. This is especially important given the heat of Kingman summers, which makes outdoor activities more demanding than expected.
End your day with some of Kingman's best food and drink by visiting Rickety Cricket Brewing. Tucked away in charming downtown Kingman, it serves over a dozen beers plus a rotating seasonal selection. Paired with its delicious pizza or burgers, it's a great way to unwind after a long day on the road. You also can't go wrong with Desert Diamond Distillery. Not only is it Arizona's oldest distillery, but it's won heaps of awards and is the perfect spot to kick back with a drink.