The Southwest is a remarkable portion of the United States. Visitors are treated to not just desert landscapes and rich cultural amenities, but also warm sunny days ideal for exploration. Kingman is a prime example of this — along with nearly 300 days of sunshine per year, the Arizona city blends historic vibes of Route 66 with serene desert terrain. Route 66 was officially decommissioned in 1985, but a lengthy portion still rolls through Kingman, making it the perfect basecamp for all sorts of Arizona adventures.

Getting your kicks on Route 66 is only half the charm of Kingman. The small city is overrun with museums, breweries, and distilleries, while wonderful desert hiking is just a short drive away. You're also an hour from Lake Havasu City, where you can walk across the same London Bridge that spanned the Thames River in England. Folks looking for an epic road trip can stop by Kingman's many roadside attractions, checking out unique destinations or refueling at historic eateries.

With so much to see and do around Kingman, it's no wonder it's earned the nickname "Heart of Route 66." Whether you're cruising across the country or want to experience a laid-back community buried out in the desert, Kingman is an underrated spot for a relaxing getaway. Getting here is quite easy too, as it's less than two hours from the most fun city in America.