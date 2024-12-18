Stroll Along A Beautiful Piece Of England In America At Arizona's Second-Largest Tourist Attraction
Arizona is home to natural wonders like the iconic Grand Canyon National Park and the picturesque desert landscapes of Saguaro National Park, but it also hosts an incredible artifact that used to sit right in the heart of England. Several decades after World War II, the City of London was looking to replace the London Bridge — and instead of demolishing the structure, it was sold to a wealthy industrialist in America.
After deconstructing its 850 tons of granite blocks in London, shipping them to California, and then trucking them to Arizona, the London Bridge was reconstructed in Lake Havasu City. It took several years to complete the project, but since 1971, it's been a fixture of the unique desert community. There's a rich history hidden in each of its bricks, and today you can take a tour of the remarkable structure to get a better understanding of why it's such a popular Arizona attraction — and why someone would pay nearly $2.5 million for an aging bridge.
Walking the London Bride in the Sonoran Desert
It may be hard to believe, but the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City is the same one that once spanned the Thames River in London for 137 years. You can walk across the historic bridge for free with a self-guided tour that starts near the Visitor Center before stretching across the Bridgewater Channel. While at the Visitor Center, check out the various displays relating to the bridge's construction and explore the nearby plaza with the English Village Fountain — though it's not technically from England, it's a fun addition to the quirky tour.
Before heading up to the London Bridge, you'll find the Shoreline Trail running along the banks of the Bridgewater Channel. This is lined with shops and boat slips, and it offers stunning views of the entirety of the London Bridge. Consider walking this for a few minutes to get a better landscape photo of the London Bridge embedded within Lake Havasu City. End your tour by heading up to the bridge to see its many historic lampposts and statues, along with expansive views of Lake Havasu and Thompson Bay.
While the Visitor Center offers brochures for a self-guided tour, anyone traveling with a large group can sign up for an official guided tour. These run for 90 minutes and highlight tons of unique details about Lake Havasu City's most iconic structure. Be sure to call in advance to get your tour coordinated with an expert guide.
Explore the rest of Lake Havasu City
Though you won't find the popular overnight hike to Havasu Falls in Lake Havasu City, the town and its surroundings are teeming with fun excursions. If you're looking to relax, there are plenty of pristine beaches lining the turquoise waters of Lake Havasu. Popular spots for unwinding by the water include London Bridge Beach, Lake Havasu State Park, and Rotary Community Park.
Sedona might be known as the spiritual vortex of Arizona, but Lake Havasu City isn't far behind. The region is said to have multiple vortexes, which promise to offer concentrated energy that allows you to feel more connected to yourself and nature. But whether you believe in the effects of vortexes or not, locations like Take Off Point, Topock Gorge, and Castle Rock Bay all offer incredible views of the surrounding desert.
No matter how you spend your days, be sure to wrap up your nights with stargazing. Getting just a few miles outside the city helps dramatically with light pollution, and if you're lucky, you might get a glimpse of the Milky Way. The Lake Havasu Astronomy Club recommends Bison Drive, the Site Six overflow lot, and Yonder Park as the best place to enjoy a relaxing evening under the stars.