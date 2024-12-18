Stroll Along A Beautiful Piece Of England In America At Arizona's Second-Largest Tourist Attraction

It may be hard to believe, but the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City is the same one that once spanned the Thames River in London for 137 years. You can walk across the historic bridge for free with a self-guided tour that starts near the Visitor Center before stretching across the Bridgewater Channel. While at the Visitor Center, check out the various displays relating to the bridge's construction and explore the nearby plaza with the English Village Fountain — though it's not technically from England, it's a fun addition to the quirky tour.

Before heading up to the London Bridge, you'll find the Shoreline Trail running along the banks of the Bridgewater Channel. This is lined with shops and boat slips, and it offers stunning views of the entirety of the London Bridge. Consider walking this for a few minutes to get a better landscape photo of the London Bridge embedded within Lake Havasu City. End your tour by heading up to the bridge to see its many historic lampposts and statues, along with expansive views of Lake Havasu and Thompson Bay.

While the Visitor Center offers brochures for a self-guided tour, anyone traveling with a large group can sign up for an official guided tour. These run for 90 minutes and highlight tons of unique details about Lake Havasu City's most iconic structure. Be sure to call in advance to get your tour coordinated with an expert guide.