Between San Francisco And Santa Rosa Is A Charming, Art-Filled River City That's A Gateway To Wine Country
San Francisco is one of the United States' great urban centers, but it also happens to be surrounded by some genuinely lovely towns and cities that are well worth exploring in their own right. Petaluma, a riverside city of just under 60,000 inhabitants located just an hour's drive north of San Francisco, is one such standout that makes for a great weekend getaway.
Despite cities to its north, south, east, and west being ravaged by the infamous 1906 San Francisco earthquake, Petaluma miraculously suffered no severe damage during the event. As a result, the city somewhat ironically retains the essence of classic San Francisco in its century-and-a-half-old buildings, many of which feature gorgeous facades of iron and brick in the Italianate and Classical Revival architectural styles. These buildings reflect the city's economic boom during the late 19th century, and today, they form the heart of a thriving commercial downtown area that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance and charm.
Happily, these buildings now house private residences, boutique galleries, and some of the restaurants that comprise Petaluma's worthy gastro scene. You're in Sonoma County, and that means access to all the wineries, breweries, and distilleries you could ask for, coupled with a plethora of restaurants serving up all kinds of international cuisine. In short, Petaluma reminds you why the word "pleasant" isn't a half-hearted compliment — it's a distinction.
What to do in Petaluma: Arts, shopping, and dining
Petaluma's downtown is a vibrant blend of artistic and culinary expression, offering visitors a mix of experiences. At the heart of the city's art scene is the Petaluma Arts Center, located in the historic Railroad Station Freight Building. The center regularly hosts exhibitions showcasing creatives from the Sonoma County area and features a cute gift shop selling jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and more. Petaluma's 15-block downtown area isn't lacking in shop options, either, from antique shops to boutique retro fashion stores. Ethical Clothing is a good spot for finding locally sourced clothing designs and vintage accessories.
Good food and drink are really where Petaluma shines. Start the day off with breakfast at the 1950s-style Sax's Joint diner, known for its homemade biscuits and endearing decor. Della Fattoria Cafe is another local favorite. Located in a restored 1800s-era building, the cafe serves up artisanal bread, charcuterie boards, and fantastic iron-pan-fried breakfasts. For a laid-back and affordable lunch and dinner, the riverside has plenty of options, like Water Street Bistro's gourmet sandwiches or Grand Central's Ecuadorian fare. Petaluma offers an admirably wide range of pizza, from New York-style slices to Chicago-style deep dish. Head to Stellina Pronto, a lush Italian bakery that utilizes its excellent dough to craft some equally excellent pizza.
Fine dining options abound. Table Culture Provisions distinguishes itself with a Michelin nod and a creative, seasonal tasting menu, while steakhouse Seared offers an award-winning surf-and-turf menu and a happy hour with sides based on the freshest produce available any given day. Another great seafood option is the aptly named The Shuckery, which was voted the best spot for oysters in Sonoma County two years in a row. Be sure to explore their unique cocktail menu to complement the delectable dining experience.
Wine, adventure, and when to visit Petaluma
Petaluma visitors are well-positioned to experience some of Sonoma County's best pours. Wine lovers should carve out time for a visit to Sonoma Portworks, the only winery in the area that produces port, sherry, and grappa. Craft beer fans are in for a treat, too. Lagunitas Brewing Company hosts karaoke or bingo nights alongside their excellent drink selection every Thursday. Plus, their taproom is also a stop on NPR's Tiny Desk Contest 2025, hosting the live event in June.
You'll want to get outside when you're not drinking and dining, though, and thankfully, Shollenberger Park — a massive, 165-acre wetland space located a stone's throw from the downtown area — is a birdwatcher's paradise. For something wilder, hike the trails at Helen Putnam Regional Park, located just to the south of the city. Getting to Petaluma is straightforward; the city is essentially sandwiched halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, with San Francisco International being your biggest local transit hub.
Public transport options include SMART (Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit) trains connecting Petaluma to nearby Sonoma and Marin. When you've arrived, consider a stay at Hotel Petaluma — a restored 1920s hotel downtown that offers stylish accommodation starting at around $150-$250 per night, depending on the season. Plenty of charming Airbnbs and cozy inns are scattered throughout town, too. Summer and fall are the best times to visit for farmers markets and festivals, but whatever season you arrive in, make sure to bring some good walking shoes and a camera, as the city rewards long strolls through its streets. And if you're making your way through the region, Petaluma makes for a great stop on a beach and city-filled road trip that explores California's striking coast.