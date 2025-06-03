Between San Francisco And Santa Rosa Is A Charming, Art-Filled River City That's A Gateway To Wine Country

San Francisco is one of the United States' great urban centers, but it also happens to be surrounded by some genuinely lovely towns and cities that are well worth exploring in their own right. Petaluma, a riverside city of just under 60,000 inhabitants located just an hour's drive north of San Francisco, is one such standout that makes for a great weekend getaway.

Despite cities to its north, south, east, and west being ravaged by the infamous 1906 San Francisco earthquake, Petaluma miraculously suffered no severe damage during the event. As a result, the city somewhat ironically retains the essence of classic San Francisco in its century-and-a-half-old buildings, many of which feature gorgeous facades of iron and brick in the Italianate and Classical Revival architectural styles. These buildings reflect the city's economic boom during the late 19th century, and today, they form the heart of a thriving commercial downtown area that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance and charm.

Happily, these buildings now house private residences, boutique galleries, and some of the restaurants that comprise Petaluma's worthy gastro scene. You're in Sonoma County, and that means access to all the wineries, breweries, and distilleries you could ask for, coupled with a plethora of restaurants serving up all kinds of international cuisine. In short, Petaluma reminds you why the word "pleasant" isn't a half-hearted compliment — it's a distinction.