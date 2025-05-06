California's Coastal Curves Reveal A Beach Town With Kayaking, Cliff Hikes, And Seal-Dotted Shores
Offbeat adventures await in Northern California's Coastal Sonoma County. Arguably, nowhere is this more true than in Jenner, a beach town located about two hours away from San Francisco. Also referred to as Jenner-by-the-Sea, it may only have a population of 17 (via Data USA), but don't let its seclusion deter you from experiencing its splendor. Jenner, situated on the Russian River and Pacific Ocean, presents visitors with kayaking excursions, cliff hikes, and famously seal-dotted shores. Jenner's Russian River Estuary captivates visitors and while it is a dazzling sight, you should not miss out on traversing this body of water and getting an up-close look at mother nature.
Visitors can do so by renting a kayak from Watertreks EcoTours. As one reviewer explained on Google, "The abundance of bird and marine life makes it extra special, there are seals everywhere, as well as egrets, blue herons and ospreys." Reservations can be made by calling the number on Watertreks EcoTours' website. For more wildlife viewing opportunities, head to Goat Rock Beach. Situated within Sonoma Coast State Park, where you can soak up some of California's prettiest seaside views, you'll find an abundance of seals here from spring to summer.
Aside from this, Sonoma Coast State Park has a number of trails. However, nearby Jenner Headlands Preserve is brimming with cliffside beauty. Outdoor enthusiasts can admire this heavenly ocean scenery by hiking the Sea to Sky to Raptor Ridge Loop. AllTrails users say that you might even encounter cows and wild horses on this 4.2-mile trek. Nevertheless, if you appreciate history, Jenner has something for you too.
Include Fort Ross on your Jenner, California, itinerary
Further discover Jenner's scenic terrain with a visit to Fort Ross. Dating back to 1812, this 3,400-acre park overlooks the ocean and was the first Russian settlement in California. Once home to the Russian-American Company, this community survived off trading, farming, and other ventures. This came to an end in 1841, with Fort Ross later becoming a state park in 1906. Now, visitors can explore this groundbreaking site. "The incredible atmosphere of this historical place, well-kept area and many buildings that you can enter and see the life of that time, made this experience amazing," one person said on a Google review.
While some of the structures are reconstructions, the Call House is from 1878. You'll also want to check out the Rotchev House, a remnant of when Fort Ross was still active. Additionally, Fort Ross features hiking trails, including one that will lead you to the Russian Cemetery, the final resting place of those who lived and died at Fort Ross. Another trail will lead you to Fort Ross Cove, providing visitors access to the beach. Fort Ross is open daily and charges an entrance fee for vehicles.
Only a few miles away from this attraction is Fort Ross Vineyard, producing pinot noir and chardonnay. The land surrounding Fort Ross is primed for wine growing and is known as the Fort Ross-Seaview American Viticultural Area. That said, Fort Ross Vineyard offers wine tastings on Monday and Tuesdays in a breathtaking location surrounded by greenery and ocean views. Or opt for their wine & food pairing, available Friday to Tuesday. Reservations can be made on Tock.
Plan your charming seaside stay in Jenner, California
With endless outdoor activities and excellent wine to boot, Jenner is an easy choice for a quick getaway and road trip for those in the Bay Area. If you're not a local, you can fly into San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and rent a car to make the two-hour journey to Jenner. However, if you're traveling from Southern California, Seattle, Portland, or Las Vegas, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa is less than an hour's drive away from Jenner. When it comes to accommodations, consider River's End Restaurant & Inn.
Located a few miles away from Goat Rock Beach, rustic cabins that overlook the sea, ideal for two guests, are offered at this establishment. Note that each cabin is outfitted with a queen bed and a private deck. For those who prefer more luxurious lodgings, there are three homes available to book at River's End Restaurant & Inn. The largest, the chic Sunset House, can accommodate six individuals and has a hot tub with ocean views. Whatever you decide on, you can expect to pay over $250 per night . Even if you're not interested in staying, dining here is a must. The menu of this top-rated eatery primarily consists of seafood but does change each season.
Another lodging option is Timber Cove Resort, a relaxing retreat perched on California's coastline near Fort Ross. If you're looking for another outdoorsy destination in the Bay Area read about Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the most incredible California spots that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime.