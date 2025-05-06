California's Coastal Curves Reveal A Beach Town With Kayaking, Cliff Hikes, And Seal-Dotted Shores

Offbeat adventures await in Northern California's Coastal Sonoma County. Arguably, nowhere is this more true than in Jenner, a beach town located about two hours away from San Francisco. Also referred to as Jenner-by-the-Sea, it may only have a population of 17 (via Data USA), but don't let its seclusion deter you from experiencing its splendor. Jenner, situated on the Russian River and Pacific Ocean, presents visitors with kayaking excursions, cliff hikes, and famously seal-dotted shores. Jenner's Russian River Estuary captivates visitors and while it is a dazzling sight, you should not miss out on traversing this body of water and getting an up-close look at mother nature.

Visitors can do so by renting a kayak from Watertreks EcoTours. As one reviewer explained on Google, "The abundance of bird and marine life makes it extra special, there are seals everywhere, as well as egrets, blue herons and ospreys." Reservations can be made by calling the number on Watertreks EcoTours' website. For more wildlife viewing opportunities, head to Goat Rock Beach. Situated within Sonoma Coast State Park, where you can soak up some of California's prettiest seaside views, you'll find an abundance of seals here from spring to summer.

Aside from this, Sonoma Coast State Park has a number of trails. However, nearby Jenner Headlands Preserve is brimming with cliffside beauty. Outdoor enthusiasts can admire this heavenly ocean scenery by hiking the Sea to Sky to Raptor Ridge Loop. AllTrails users say that you might even encounter cows and wild horses on this 4.2-mile trek. Nevertheless, if you appreciate history, Jenner has something for you too.