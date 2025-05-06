One Of California's Most Legendary Hideaways Is A 5-Star Luxe Resort Hosting Hollywood Royalty

When you fancy a bite or a cocktail, you needn't wander far. The Beverly Hills Hotel boasts an array of onsite dining options fit for every occasion. For an elevated '50s diner-style experience, grab a counter seat at the Fountain Coffee Room, whose bubblegum-pink menu consists of classic soda fountain favorites like grilled hamburgers, buttermilk pancakes, apple pie slices, and cherry-topped milkshakes. Opened in 1949, it's easy to imagine red-lipped starlets perched on its original bar stools, steadily swaying to vintage jukebox tunes surrounded by the hotel's iconic banana leaf wallpaper. For sun-kissed alfresco dining, head to The Cabana Cafe, serving fresh Southern California cuisine under swaying palms and pastel parasols by the sparkling pool. Originally known as "The Sand and Pool Club," the famous pool has made a splash on screen in classic Hollywood films like "Designing Women," starring Lauren Bacall and Gregory Peck, which only adds to its allure.

When the sun goes down, dress in your best and indulge in an Italian-inspired meal at The Polo Lounge. A popular spot for Hollywood elite – and a famous former haunt of the Rat Pack in the 1950s — you never know who you might see tucked into its intimate alcoves. Sip a classic cocktail as the sophisticated strains of piano music serenade you into a glamorous bygone era. To commemorate your legendary stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel, be sure to visit the hotel gift shop on your way out, where you can load your palm print shopping bag with luxury goodies like silk pajamas, signature pink coffee mugs, and plush spa robes embellished with the Beverly Hills Hotel's signature logo. The Beverly Hills Hotel isn't just a place to stay, it's a timeless oasis in the heart of Los Angeles.