One Of California's Most Legendary Hideaways Is A 5-Star Luxe Resort Hosting Hollywood Royalty
Home to glam hotels haunted by silver screen icons like the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and timeless beauties that ooze Old Hollywood luxury like Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles is gleaming with legendary lodgings. The older sister of Hotel Bel-Air, the Beverly Hills Hotel is an elegant escape tucked into one of LA's most luxurious enclaves. Painted in blush pink and aqua-green, the Mediterranean Revival-style hotel is aptly nicknamed LA's "Pink Palace," a fortress that's been hosting Hollywood royalty since the Golden Age of Tinseltown.
Opened in 1912, the historic Beverly Hills Hotel is one of Sunset Boulevard's most glamorous icons, inviting guests to indulge in luxurious spa amenities, lounge by sparkling pools under swaying palms, dine in celebrity-frequented restaurants, and unwind in stylish, sun-kissed suites. If you're hoping to see stars on your trip to Los Angeles — or you at least want to live it up like one — treating yourself to a 5-star retreat at the Beverly Hills Hotel will make all your Hollywood dreams come true.
Indulge in legendary lodgings at the Beverly Hills Hotel
Even if you've never set foot in the City of Angels before, you may recognize the Beverly Hills Hotel's iconic sign at the entrance. Triumphing in sweeping cursive letters — sampling the handwriting of architect Paul Revere Willams — the hotel's signature is a timeless symbol, marking the gateway to glamour. From the moment you step out onto the red carpet, which stretches grandly beneath the hotel's legendary green-and-white-striped awning into the lobby, you'll feel like a star. Check into one of the lavish guest rooms and you'll sleep like one, too.
Ranging from Superior Rooms to Legendary Bungalows, any accommodation you choose comes with an unspoken guarantee of luxury. Stylishly appointed with bright, California chic decor, many of the rooms boast picturesque views of the city and the lush tropical gardens surrounding the hotel. Hosting an endless array of Hollywood icons over the decades, one of the hotel's most famous former guests was none other than Marilyn Monroe, whose exquisite bungalow is available for glamorous overnight retreats. Boasting a private patio, a sophisticated living room adorned with a fireplace, and thoughtful touches like Chanel No. 5 toiletries that pay homage to the silver screen legend, Bungalow 1 is a must-stay for Marilyn fans and Old Hollywood lovers alike.
Dine in decadence at the Beverly Hills Hotel
When you fancy a bite or a cocktail, you needn't wander far. The Beverly Hills Hotel boasts an array of onsite dining options fit for every occasion. For an elevated '50s diner-style experience, grab a counter seat at the Fountain Coffee Room, whose bubblegum-pink menu consists of classic soda fountain favorites like grilled hamburgers, buttermilk pancakes, apple pie slices, and cherry-topped milkshakes. Opened in 1949, it's easy to imagine red-lipped starlets perched on its original bar stools, steadily swaying to vintage jukebox tunes surrounded by the hotel's iconic banana leaf wallpaper. For sun-kissed alfresco dining, head to The Cabana Cafe, serving fresh Southern California cuisine under swaying palms and pastel parasols by the sparkling pool. Originally known as "The Sand and Pool Club," the famous pool has made a splash on screen in classic Hollywood films like "Designing Women," starring Lauren Bacall and Gregory Peck, which only adds to its allure.
When the sun goes down, dress in your best and indulge in an Italian-inspired meal at The Polo Lounge. A popular spot for Hollywood elite – and a famous former haunt of the Rat Pack in the 1950s — you never know who you might see tucked into its intimate alcoves. Sip a classic cocktail as the sophisticated strains of piano music serenade you into a glamorous bygone era. To commemorate your legendary stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel, be sure to visit the hotel gift shop on your way out, where you can load your palm print shopping bag with luxury goodies like silk pajamas, signature pink coffee mugs, and plush spa robes embellished with the Beverly Hills Hotel's signature logo. The Beverly Hills Hotel isn't just a place to stay, it's a timeless oasis in the heart of Los Angeles.