A Paradise Of Vintage Trailers Offers A Dreamy Retro Retreat In The Heart Of Oregon Wine Country

Situated about 40 miles south of Portland – which hides another retro wonderland in one of Oregon's last remaining video stores – The Vintages Trailer Resort is a short drive from the city, yet it feels a world away. Greeted by a starburst-style sign with swooping cursive letters spelling out the name of this dreamy accomodations, you'll find yourself swept away into a bygone era from the moment you roll onto the property. Surrounded by acres of picturesque countryside and scenic views, half of the property is home to a modern day RV park, while the other half boasts the vintage trailer resort — a perfect juxtaposition of old and new.

Your most delicate task is choosing a trailer. There are 34 fully-restored trailers gleaming in a row, each with their own unique interiors to mirror the era in which they were built. Slip into a '50s daydream inside the 1958 Ideal, whose star-covered ceiling and cotton candy-colored furnishings will make you swoon. For a cozy '40s atmosphere, stay in the 1948 Westwood, which triumphs with an olive-green exterior and a warm wood-paneled interior. Flash forward to the '70s in the shiny 1977 Airstream Sovereign, or enjoy a royal retreat in the 1956 Spartan Royal Mansion, which comes equipped with a king-sized bed and a private outdoor soaking tub.

Over half the trailers come with operable toilets and showers, but you'll find public restrooms and showering facilities on-site if you want a little extra elbow room. Though most of the trailers feature their original appliances, it's important to note that the ovens are not permissible to use. However, you're more than welcome to use the individual barbecues parked outside each trailer to grill up some grub and lounge under the striped umbrella on the fresh-cut lawn outside your mid-century mobile home.