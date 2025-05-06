A Paradise Of Vintage Trailers Offers A Dreamy Retro Retreat In The Heart Of Oregon Wine Country
Picture this: a quiet street lined with retro Airstream trailers sparkling in the sun, perfectly manicured lawns with flocks of plastic pink flamingos congregating under a pastel-blue sky, the wheels of a vintage bicycle idly spinning on pavement, the scent of fresh cut grass and barbecue floating in the air. With a scene so idyllic, you might think you were transported back in time into 1950s suburbia. However, to step into this nostalgic dreamworld, you needn't look further than The Vintages Trailer Resort.
Tucked into the rolling hillsides of the Willamette Valley – Oregon's premier wine region that's just as scenic as Napa – just outside of the state's "friendliest small town," brimming with historic charm, McMinnville, the vintage trailer-themed resort offers a glamping getaway that's far too dreamy to pass up. Sleep in beautifully restored mid-century trailers, play outdoors in picturesque neighborhood-like surroundings, and sip your way through vineyards and wineries in the heart of Oregon wine country. For a unique retro retreat, step into a trailer park paradise at The Vintages Trailer Resort.
Cruise into a mid-century dreamland in your own vintage trailer
Situated about 40 miles south of Portland – which hides another retro wonderland in one of Oregon's last remaining video stores – The Vintages Trailer Resort is a short drive from the city, yet it feels a world away. Greeted by a starburst-style sign with swooping cursive letters spelling out the name of this dreamy accomodations, you'll find yourself swept away into a bygone era from the moment you roll onto the property. Surrounded by acres of picturesque countryside and scenic views, half of the property is home to a modern day RV park, while the other half boasts the vintage trailer resort — a perfect juxtaposition of old and new.
Your most delicate task is choosing a trailer. There are 34 fully-restored trailers gleaming in a row, each with their own unique interiors to mirror the era in which they were built. Slip into a '50s daydream inside the 1958 Ideal, whose star-covered ceiling and cotton candy-colored furnishings will make you swoon. For a cozy '40s atmosphere, stay in the 1948 Westwood, which triumphs with an olive-green exterior and a warm wood-paneled interior. Flash forward to the '70s in the shiny 1977 Airstream Sovereign, or enjoy a royal retreat in the 1956 Spartan Royal Mansion, which comes equipped with a king-sized bed and a private outdoor soaking tub.
Over half the trailers come with operable toilets and showers, but you'll find public restrooms and showering facilities on-site if you want a little extra elbow room. Though most of the trailers feature their original appliances, it's important to note that the ovens are not permissible to use. However, you're more than welcome to use the individual barbecues parked outside each trailer to grill up some grub and lounge under the striped umbrella on the fresh-cut lawn outside your mid-century mobile home.
Explore a wonderland of amenities at The Vintages
Beyond the trailers, you'll find a wonderland of amenities at The Vintages. During the warmer months, sidle over to the sparkling pool – open seasonally from May to October – for a serene swim against a scenic backdrop. For cool evenings, warm up around the fire pit with a glass of wine and toasty s'mores. If you didn't bring your own libations and s'mores supplies, you can purchase both in the on-site General Store, which offers a variety of local wines, craft beer, artisanal snacks, and gift shop souvenirs. Parked outside the store, you'll find a fleet of bicycles available for guests to borrow. Enjoy a relaxing ride around the resort, peddling past the idyllic trailer homes and cruising under a canopy of trees lit with twinkling lights at night.
If you can tear yourself away from your dreamworld, don't miss the opportunity to explore the wineries beyond the resort. The best way to sip it all in is by picking up The Vintages Tasting Passport, which features complimentary wine tastings, special offers, and discounts from local wineries like Winter's Hill Estate and Sokol Blosser Winery. If you want to taste the flavors of wine country without leaving the resort, add the Pop and Pour package to your stay; $40 will buy you a bucket stocked with local sparkling wine, a bag of gourmet popcorn, and a rainbow-swirl lollipop for a whimsical touch. Another popular add-on is the Flock it to Me, a retro-themed kit that comes with a bottle of bubbly and a jar of maraschino cherries to make Champagne Shirley Temples, as well as a flock of flamingos ornamenting the lawn upon arrival. Other special offers include the Pizza and Pints package and the Retro Quest game package. No matter what treat you choose, you're guaranteed a dreamy retro retreat at The Vintages Trailer Resort.