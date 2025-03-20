Oregon's 'Friendliest Small Town' Is A Quirky Historic Charmer In The Heart Of Serene Wine Country

Situated about 60 miles south of the Portland International Airport (PDX), whose photo-worthy carpet is so famous it has its own Wikipedia page, McMinnville is a comfortable driving distance from Oregon's largest city. With a population of about 35,000, it's a fraction of its big city neighbor's size, offering a cozier, small-town feel.

The heart of McMinnville is its historic downtown district, which is traversed by Third Street, voted one of "America's Best Main Streets" by Parade for its laid-back atmosphere and picturesque, tree-lined charm. Stroll down the idyllic six-block stretch, where you'll encounter gorgeous buildings dating back to the 1800s, specialty shops, and local eateries. Browse for literary treasures at Third Street Books, and mine for vintage treasures at McMinnville Antiques Mall. When you've worked up an appetite, pop into the Crescent Cafe for a delicious sandwich prepared with locally sourced ingredients, or munch on pub-style bites at the town's beloved watering hole, Blue Moon Lounge.

If you're planning a visit in May, don't miss downtown McMinnville's quirkiest event, the UFO Festival. Inspired by a famous unidentified flying disc sighting on a McMinnville farm in 1950 (with the photographic evidence making the cover of Time), the yearly festival is an extraterrestrial celebration filled with parades, alien costume contests, live music, street vendors, and speaker presentations for a weekend of out-of-this-world fun. All-access passes to the events and speaker presentations can be purchased on their website in advance.