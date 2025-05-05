One Of The World's Largest Underground Canyons Is A Slovenian Gem Of Surreal Subterranean Trails

The caves are easily accessible via the neighboring cities of Trieste and Ljubljana. From Ljubljana, you can reach Škocjan Caves by driving around 45 miles southwest, while from Trieste, taking the A1 motorway 20 miles will lead you to the site. By train, you can reach Škocjan Caves from both cities, getting off at Divača Railway Station. From here, the caves are about a 30-minute walk. For those traveling by car, parking is also available at the visitor center.

Around the site of the caves, you'll find some exceptional local cuisine. If you don't mind driving a bit, try Gostilna pri Zotlarju, a family-run restaurant specialising in karst dishes such as local trout, štruklji (rolled dumplings), and homemade pasta dishes. Otherwise, the onsite Ambrožič Restaurant is sure to please with classic burgers or truffle gnocchi. Just a stone's throw from the caves is the Hostel Škrla, offering rustic, no-frills accommodation. Or venture further afield to Pri Andrejevih Farm, a local farmstead where you can enjoy the area's peaceful countryside setting and some homemade wine and cheese.

Beyond its immense immediate power, the Škocjan Caves offer a rare blend of tranquillity, scientific intrigue, and spiritual beauty. Whether you're a nature enthusiast, historian, or someone simply in search of something new, this extraordinary underground landscape will not disappoint, proving once more that Slovenia is one of Europe's most criminally overlooked holiday destinations.