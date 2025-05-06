One Of The Largest Hotels In America Is Also Among The Worst-Reviewed On The Las Vegas Strip

There are very few cities in the United States that are quite as dazzling — and polarizing — as Las Vegas. Whether you view it as the "most fun city in America," or find it to be the world's "most stressful" city to visit, Vegas has an undeniable reputation as one of the busiest entertainment capitals on the planet. Visited by some 40 million tourists annually, Sin City is notorious for its flashy live shows, monumental casinos, and luxurious hotels. However, amidst the numerous towering properties that line the infamous Las Vegas Strip, there's one well-known mega-hotel that's been subjected to a barrage of bad reviews: the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Living up to its name, the MGM Grand is one of the largest hotels in the country, spanning over 200 acres. The property houses more than 6,800 guest rooms across 30 floors and has a casino floor that covers 144,000 square feet of space. Not everyone is impressed by the property's massive size, however, as the hotel was given an abysmal one-star rating by Consumer Affairs. "This hotel is horrible," reads one review. "The halls are too long. We called it the 5 mile hall, and we were at the very end." Other users seem to agree, with another person dubbing the MGM Grand "the worst hotel I have stayed in Las Vegas." Though complaints vary, many seem to revolve around the hotel's cleanliness and the professionalism of its staff.