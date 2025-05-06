One Of The Largest Hotels In America Is Also Among The Worst-Reviewed On The Las Vegas Strip
There are very few cities in the United States that are quite as dazzling — and polarizing — as Las Vegas. Whether you view it as the "most fun city in America," or find it to be the world's "most stressful" city to visit, Vegas has an undeniable reputation as one of the busiest entertainment capitals on the planet. Visited by some 40 million tourists annually, Sin City is notorious for its flashy live shows, monumental casinos, and luxurious hotels. However, amidst the numerous towering properties that line the infamous Las Vegas Strip, there's one well-known mega-hotel that's been subjected to a barrage of bad reviews: the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.
Living up to its name, the MGM Grand is one of the largest hotels in the country, spanning over 200 acres. The property houses more than 6,800 guest rooms across 30 floors and has a casino floor that covers 144,000 square feet of space. Not everyone is impressed by the property's massive size, however, as the hotel was given an abysmal one-star rating by Consumer Affairs. "This hotel is horrible," reads one review. "The halls are too long. We called it the 5 mile hall, and we were at the very end." Other users seem to agree, with another person dubbing the MGM Grand "the worst hotel I have stayed in Las Vegas." Though complaints vary, many seem to revolve around the hotel's cleanliness and the professionalism of its staff.
Why is the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino so poorly rated?
While online reviews for any establishment should always be taken with a grain of salt, the negative experiences shared by previous MGM Grand hotel guests seem to reach across the board. One popular complaint is about the perceived lack of cleanliness in the guest rooms upon check-in. "Disgusting hotel... dried pee on toilet, gunk all over shower, stains on every piece of furniture," writes one Tripadvisor user. Several guests also mention issues with faulty plumbing on the property, experiencing wet carpets, leaking ceilings, and worse. " ... my bathtub filled up with human waste coming up from the drain," reads another Tripadvisor review. "The sink in the bathroom also filled up with nasty human waste. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone."
Many of the top complaints about the MGM Grand have to do with the hotel's seemingly poor customer service. "Gross staff handling and refusal to apologize and try to blame others for their mistakes," reads a review on Booking.com. "Checked us out a day early so at 3 p.m. we couldn't get into our room." Mentions of unhelpful staff — as well unauthorized charges — are common among former guests leaving comments about the property. "I was wrongly charged for services I never used, and... was met with vague answers and a lack of accountability," chronicles one frustrated reviewer on Google. "MGM Grand is more focused on squeezing every dollar out of its guests than providing a quality experience." Based on these reviews, you might be better off instead booking a suite at The Venetian Resort, known for its world-class restaurants and luxury spa, which is just down the road.