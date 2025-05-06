Italy's Most Biodiverse Forest Is A Secret Charmer With Ancient Trees, Wildlife, And Mediterranean Flora

Getting to this forest is easier than you'd expect: From the closest major city, Foggia, the forest can be reached by car, and this is the easiest way to travel to Foresta Umbra as public transportation to the site is somewhat limited. The drive eastward from Foggia is lined with olive groves and limestone hills and takes roughly 1.5 hours. Roads from Vieste and Peschici lead to entrances in the forest. The main point of arrival is at the visitor center at Laghetto d'Umbra, a pond that's ideal for picnicking. Local accommodations range from boutique luxury to cheap and convenient. Many travelers will choose Hotel Rifugio Sfilzi, a simple lodge within the forest that offers hikes and hearty meals. Masseria La Chiusa delle More is a restored farmhouse that provides refined rooms.

Within the forest itself, you'll find around 63 miles of marked trails, from loops around the Laghetto d'Umbra, to longer hikes around the Sentiero Sfilzi, which is good for foraging. Other paths lead to viewpoints for panoramic views of the Gargano hills, and mountain biking is also allowed on certain trails, with some horseback tours available in certain areas. For those curious about the local ecology, the Forest Museum at the visitor center has exhibits on the area's ecology, geology and wildlife, making the experience both immersive and educational.

The best time to visit the Foresta Umbra is definitely in the springtime and autumn, when temperatures are mild. Hiking shoes are recommended as some trails can be tricky. Ultimately, the Foresta Umbra offers more than a scenic escape, proving that there is more to Puglia than just little port cities and fresh pasta: It's a full immersion into the heart of Europe's woodlands where biodiversity reigns in an ancient living forest.