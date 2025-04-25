Italy's 'White City' Is A Mediterranean Dream With Sun-Soaked Beaches Nearby And Stunning Gothic Architecture
Appearing like a snow-capped hill with its cluster of white-washed buildings, the centuries-old city of Ostuni lies just 5 miles from the turquoise waters of the Adriatic Sea. Here, wandering the fortress of labyrinthine streets is akin to traveling back in time, past the 15th-century Gothic cathedral and down narrow passageways untouched by modern development. Ostuni is one of the gems of Puglia, an Italian region similar to Santorini but without the crowds or the cost. Fertile countryside unfurls around these towns, dotted with olive groves, vineyards, and farms, and spills down to the sea. Whether you day trip to Ostuni or base yourself near the charming medieval haven as you explore Puglia, the town will delight with its artisanal treasures, excellent farm-fresh cuisine, and unique architecture. Due to its hilltop elevation, views of the surrounding countryside culminate with the blue ribbon of the Adriatic beyond. And within a short drive of Ostuni, Puglia's beaches beckon with sandy shoreline and gin-clear waters.
Ostuni is located in the Puglia region of Italy on the southeastern corner of the boot. The best way to reach the town is to fly into the international airport in nearby Bari. It's worth detouring to this little port city in Italy's Puglia region with a street famed for fresh homemade pasta before making the hour's drive to Ostuni. Ostuni is also a six-hour drive from Rome and a four-hour drive from Naples. The best time to visit Ostuni is late spring, early summer, and fall, when the weather is temperate and crowds are few.
What to see and do in Ostuni
The historic center of the fortressed city is small enough to navigate in a day, but due to its maze-like layout, there's always something new to discover around every corner. The summit of the town is crowned by the Gothic cathedral, Duomo di Santa Maria Assunta, rebuilt in the late 15th century. The impressive sweeping facade, marked by an enormous rosette, and soaring interior definitely warrant a visit inside. Adjacent to the cathedral is the Museo Diocesano di Ostuni, the former home of the city's bishops that has been transformed into an art museum. Saint Orontius, the patron saint of Ostuni and nearby Lecce, an under-the-radar Baroque Italian city known as "Florence of the South," is commemorated by an almost 65-foot-high monument near the Piazza della Libertà, the busy main square of Ostuni.
Stroll throughout the picturesque, winding passageways lined with shops, and stop to purchase some of the famous local olive oil, handmade ceramics, and other artisanal wares. If you're visiting on a Saturday, the Ostuni Market takes place in the morning on the Via Nino Sansone and brims with fresh produce and prepared food. After you've thoroughly explored Ostuni, stop for lunch or a late afternoon meal at one of the city's best restaurants. Don't miss Osteria Piazzetta Cattedrale, near the famous Gothic cathedral, which has been recognized by Michelin. Here, locally-sourced Apulian cuisine is served by a husband-and-wife team in a charming dining room that was once a cellar of the ancient Ostuni castle.
The best beaches near Ostuni
The Adriatic coast of Puglia is strikingly beautiful, boasting aquamarine waters, intimate coves, and sandy shorelines. Lido Morelli is one of the closest beaches to the city and is justly popular with billowing dunes and calm waves. Amenities are also ample here, including lounger rentals, casual beach bars, and shower facilities. There is also plenty of parking nearby. However, like many of Italy's most popular beaches, booking is required in advance, especially in the months of July and August. The proximity to Ostuni, about a 15-minute drive, makes it ideal for an easy and relaxed beach excursion after a morning of exploration.
For a more rugged beach experience, head to Spiaggia di Torre Pazzelle. Here, travelers will find a 16th-century tower, multiple rocky coves and beaches, and translucent waters. Seclusion and wild natural beauty without the crowds can be found at Torre Guaceto Natural Reserve. This protected marine area boasts nature trails, pristine beaches, and even a sea turtle rescue center. Don't forget a snorkel mask as there is abundant marine life teeming underwater at the Spiaggia Torre Guaceto. There is also a large parking lot with regular shuttle service down to the shoreline. "Magnificent white sand beach, the water is transparent and very clean," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The parking and little train shuttle system is super practical!" Drive even further south to the famed natural rock arches and turquoise sea of Torre Sant'Andrea, which promises an unforgettable beach experience full of coastal beauty.
Where to stay near Ostuni
In the shadow of Ostuni's famed cathedral, La Sommità Relais is a chic, boutique oasis housed in a 16th-century palazzo. All of the 15 rooms and suites are outfitted in soothing, neutral hues and exposed stone, but for a splurge, opt for the top accommodation, Le Volte Master Suite, which has a stunning alfresco patio with panoramic views of Ostuni. The elegant Cielo restaurant features delicious Apulian cuisine with creative twists. And the hotel's spa is a sanctuary in the heart of the medieval city, boasting a small outdoor pool and a spa with a hammam and sauna.
Less than a 10-minute drive from Ostuni's center lies Agriturismo Salinola, one of the 12 best farm stays in Italy, with just 11 rooms. At this authentic olive farm, guests can learn more about the region's most famous product by touring the property's olive grove and enjoying olive oil tastings. The property's restaurant serves delicious, farm-to-table cuisine with a bountiful breakfast buffet, and beautifully plated lunches and dinners showcase locally-grown produce. Agriturismo Salinola's prime location makes it an idyllic base for exploring Puglia's famous villages, such as Alberobello, the one-of-a-kind Italian village with hobbit-like houses. The farm also features a spacious swimming pool and bike rentals for traversing the countryside.
For the most luxurious stay in all of Puglia, drive about 30 minutes north of Ostuni to Borgo Egnazia. In fact, A-list celebrities flock to this 5-star family-friendly luxury resort in Italy for a reason. This stunning retreat resembles a historic Apulian village with limestone buildings climbing with bougainvillea, home to over 180 rooms, suites, and villas, and offers multiple swimming pools, Michelin-starred dining, an 18-hole golf course, and two private beaches.