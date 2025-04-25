Italy's 'White City' Is A Mediterranean Dream With Sun-Soaked Beaches Nearby And Stunning Gothic Architecture

Appearing like a snow-capped hill with its cluster of white-washed buildings, the centuries-old city of Ostuni lies just 5 miles from the turquoise waters of the Adriatic Sea. Here, wandering the fortress of labyrinthine streets is akin to traveling back in time, past the 15th-century Gothic cathedral and down narrow passageways untouched by modern development. Ostuni is one of the gems of Puglia, an Italian region similar to Santorini but without the crowds or the cost. Fertile countryside unfurls around these towns, dotted with olive groves, vineyards, and farms, and spills down to the sea. Whether you day trip to Ostuni or base yourself near the charming medieval haven as you explore Puglia, the town will delight with its artisanal treasures, excellent farm-fresh cuisine, and unique architecture. Due to its hilltop elevation, views of the surrounding countryside culminate with the blue ribbon of the Adriatic beyond. And within a short drive of Ostuni, Puglia's beaches beckon with sandy shoreline and gin-clear waters.

Ostuni is located in the Puglia region of Italy on the southeastern corner of the boot. The best way to reach the town is to fly into the international airport in nearby Bari. It's worth detouring to this little port city in Italy's Puglia region with a street famed for fresh homemade pasta before making the hour's drive to Ostuni. Ostuni is also a six-hour drive from Rome and a four-hour drive from Naples. The best time to visit Ostuni is late spring, early summer, and fall, when the weather is temperate and crowds are few.