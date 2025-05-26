One Of Scandinavia's Most Eclectic Cities Is A Swedish Melting Pot With Seaside Charm And Unmatched Food
The term a "city of contrasts" is commonly used at this point, as dozens of cities around the world could fit the bill. There's Buenos Aires, with its mix of European and Latin American cultures; Edinburgh, with its distinct "Old Town" and "New Town;" or Hong Kong, home to both traditional villages and skyscraper neighborhoods.
Cliché or not, this is certainly true of Malmö, Sweden. Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city, is both historical and futuristic, with a well-preserved Old Town (Gamla Staden) along with neighborhoods straight out of science fiction. It manages to be very Swedish yet a veritable melting pot, home to a large international population, which is reflected especially in the cuisine. Located at the southern tip of Sweden, a lesser-visited Scandinavian region with fairytale castles, national parks, and trendsetting cities, Malmö is also a short trip across the Øresund Strait (or "The Sound") from Copenhagen, Denmark, giving it a little extra Danish flavor, to boot.
Malmö: Home to international flavors, ultra-modern buildings, and charming squares
Copenhagen is just a 10-minute train ride (or 20-minute drive, depending on the traffic, across the awesomely modern Øresund Bridge) from Malmö. This, paired with the fact that the Danish capital is home to one of the world's least stressful airports, with quite a few more international arrivals than Malmö's airport, makes it an ideal starting point for your trip. Pro tip: It also makes a great day trip from Malmö!
Malmö is sometimes known as the "Falafel City," not just because of its plethora of falafel stands, but due to its diverse variety of restaurants. You'll find traditional Swedish fare and falafel, of course, but also Chinese (try Kin Long, the city's oldest Chinese restaurant), Iranian, Lebanese, and Mexican. You'll find these delicious eateries all over town, in the picturesque squares of the Old Town, and in the revived areas of modern design, like the Western Harbour district (Västra Hamnen). Västra Hamnen is a former industrial port now home to chic seafood restaurants, modern apartments, the lovely Ribersborg Beach, and the famous Turning Torso. The iconic skyscraper, one of the tallest buildings in Scandinavia, is a feat of modern design that's become a symbol of Malmö and a must-see for any visitor.
What to do in Malmö, Sweden
Besides eating and exploring both the 700-year-old streets and modern neighborhoods, there's plenty to do in Malmö. The best (and most scenic) way to get around is by bike — the city's compactness and well-designed bike paths mean that everything is under a 15-minute bike ride away. You can also rent a kayak to paddle along the city's picturesque canals for a whole different view. The winding cobblestoned streets of Gamla Staden and the breezy lanes of Västra Hamnen should top any list, and so should Malmö's old castle (Malmöhus Slott). Today, Malmöhus is home to a natural history museum, an art museum, and an aquarium.
Between rooftop bars, relaxing beaches, contemporary art museums, hip breweries, and delectable eateries, your itinerary in Malmö can be highly customized depending on your budget and preferences. And of course, Malmö is an ideal city to experience the Swedish coffee break known as "fika," a delightful custom you should know about before visiting the country. Swedes take fika every day, in nature, in cafes, and even in their offices. In Old Town, try Noir Kaffekultur, or for a green escape in the city, sample a cinnamon roll at Slottsträdgårdens Kafé.