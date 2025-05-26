One Of Scandinavia's Most Eclectic Cities Is A Swedish Melting Pot With Seaside Charm And Unmatched Food

The term a "city of contrasts" is commonly used at this point, as dozens of cities around the world could fit the bill. There's Buenos Aires, with its mix of European and Latin American cultures; Edinburgh, with its distinct "Old Town" and "New Town;" or Hong Kong, home to both traditional villages and skyscraper neighborhoods.

Cliché or not, this is certainly true of Malmö, Sweden. Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city, is both historical and futuristic, with a well-preserved Old Town (Gamla Staden) along with neighborhoods straight out of science fiction. It manages to be very Swedish yet a veritable melting pot, home to a large international population, which is reflected especially in the cuisine. Located at the southern tip of Sweden, a lesser-visited Scandinavian region with fairytale castles, national parks, and trendsetting cities, Malmö is also a short trip across the Øresund Strait (or "The Sound") from Copenhagen, Denmark, giving it a little extra Danish flavor, to boot.