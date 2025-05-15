North Carolina's Hidden Lake Park Is A Nature Lover's Playground With Recreation, Trails, And Gardens

Travelers who prefer spending time in the great outdoors won't go wrong with a visit to the popular port city of Wilmington, North Carolina. Ideally located close to destinations such as Wrightsville Beach, Pages Creek Park Preserve, and the beachy North Carolina getaway of Beaufort about two hours away, there are opportunities for local adventures and interesting day trips. But even closer to Wilmington, you can easily spend an entire day exploring a highlight of the city: Greenfield Park.

The 250-acre park is less than 15 minutes by car from downtown Wilmington. When visiting, it is easy to spend an entire day experiencing all that the green oasis has to offer. Whether you prefer hiking, canoeing, leisurely walks in the gardens, or fast-action skating, Greenfield Park provides a destination for outdoor fun.

Before heading to the park, you'll find tasty restaurants, such as the Rooster & The Crow, and cozy cafes, like Hidden Grounds Coffee, to keep your energy levels high, plus shopping at Independence Mall if you're in need of a new pair of hiking boots or skates. Whatever the reason or the season, you'll find what you need in the city for an enjoyable visit to Greenfield Park.