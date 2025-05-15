North Carolina's Hidden Lake Park Is A Nature Lover's Playground With Recreation, Trails, And Gardens
Travelers who prefer spending time in the great outdoors won't go wrong with a visit to the popular port city of Wilmington, North Carolina. Ideally located close to destinations such as Wrightsville Beach, Pages Creek Park Preserve, and the beachy North Carolina getaway of Beaufort about two hours away, there are opportunities for local adventures and interesting day trips. But even closer to Wilmington, you can easily spend an entire day exploring a highlight of the city: Greenfield Park.
The 250-acre park is less than 15 minutes by car from downtown Wilmington. When visiting, it is easy to spend an entire day experiencing all that the green oasis has to offer. Whether you prefer hiking, canoeing, leisurely walks in the gardens, or fast-action skating, Greenfield Park provides a destination for outdoor fun.
Before heading to the park, you'll find tasty restaurants, such as the Rooster & The Crow, and cozy cafes, like Hidden Grounds Coffee, to keep your energy levels high, plus shopping at Independence Mall if you're in need of a new pair of hiking boots or skates. Whatever the reason or the season, you'll find what you need in the city for an enjoyable visit to Greenfield Park.
Planning a trip to Wilmington's Greenfield Park
Outdoor enthusiasts who include Greenfield Park in their itinerary will experience a destination with a variety of outdoor activities amid forested landscapes. There's no time to be bored at the park. Pickleball enthusiasts have two courts for playtime, and skaters can show off their techniques at the Greenfield Grind Skate Park. If you're looking for more options, rent a kayak and cruise the lake. There's also a fishing dock, though note that a license is required before you cast a line. Feathered friends also enjoy the environment at Greenfield Park, and birdwatchers can observe them year-round while enjoying a picnic at one of the park's shelters. Pack a picnic basket or prepare your favorite food on the grill.
Also on the property is the Rotary Wheel Garden, completed in the 1960s. The rotary wheel is 240 feet across and within its brick walls features a variety of flowering plants. If live music sounds good, you won't miss a beat with scheduled shows at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
When you're done at the park, head 20 minutes outside Wilmington to the community of Carolina Beach, situated on the aptly named Pleasure Island, a barrier island bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and the Cape Fear River. Expect shops and restaurants at the Carolina Beach seaside boardwalk, plus paddleboarding, hiking along the Flytrap Trail in Carolina Beach State Park, kayaking, biking, and camping at Freeman Park. Book a fishing charter through local businesses such as Fish Witch Charters or Tail Chaser Carolina Beach Fishing Charter. For the adventurer in you, extend your North Carolina activities to include rock climbing at Crowders Mountain State Park, roughly four hours from Wilmington.
Where is Greenfield Park and how do I get there?
There is no reason to leave Wilmington off your travel itinerary, as there are several ways to reach the city. If you are planning to fly, Wilmington International Airport, located about 6 miles from Greenfield Park, offers nonstop flights to and from over two dozen destinations. Alternatively, Greyhound Bus Lines and Amtrak provide routes to and from Forden Station in Wilmington. You could also organize a road trip, which will make it even easier to reach Wilmington's best sites, including the local riverfront walk packed with shops and food. If you plan to spend the night in the city, look to trusted accommodations such as ARRIVE Wilmington, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn, and Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites.
For campers and RVers, never fear; several campgrounds offer comfortable spaces. Wilmington KOA Holiday boasts RV and tent sites with Wi-Fi, a pool, and other amenities. For a romantic atmosphere complete with scenic lake views, consider booking a tent site at Ocean View Micro Farm. Sample Southern hospitality at its best with a stay at The Verandas, a local bed-and-breakfast, just minutes from Wilmington International Airport.