One Of Los Angeles' Oldest Theme Eateries Is A Dreamy Spot With Scottish Vibes That Inspired Walt Disney
In Los Angeles, eating is just as much a part of the spectacle as climbing up to the Hollywood sign or imagining yourself on the silver screen. People love the nostalgia of Hollywood's oldest Italian restaurant, Miceli's, and in Downtown LA, Philippe the Original was a favorite of Anthony Bourdain. Walk through a certain patch near the glamorous Los Feliz neighborhood, and you'll find an odd place that's decked out like a Scottish hunting lodge, complete with wooden beams, diamond gridded windows, and a hearth facing the dining tables. Opened in 1922, the Scottish-inspired Tam O'Shanter is one of LA's oldest theme restaurants.
Tam O'Shanter (or "the Tam," as it is frequently known) has the legendary reputation of Walt Disney being its regular. When you see its whimsical facade, the connection to Disney instantly falls into place, its low-slung cottage appearance something straight out of an animated fairy tale. You also wouldn't be mistaken to recognize the eatery from the screen: It served as a backdrop to episodes of "Glee" and "Mad Men," as well as the movie "Larry Crowne." Its fanciful, cinema-stamped atmosphere is the catch of the Tam, but the eatery gets solid reviews for its food and service, too. "Friendly, expedient service and excellent prime rib dinner, as expected," said Tripadvisor reviewer @SixOneTwo.
The history and Disney legacy of Tam O'Shanter
Tam O'Shanter was opened in 1922 by Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp (with set designer Harry Oliver responsible for its storybook-like aesthetic). According to a biography of Oliver, Frank said of the design, "Every piece of wood which was used in this structure was thrown into fire first with the result that we never had to paint it and it got more beautiful as the years went by." Inside, the restaurant upholds its theme, replete with medieval furnishings, kilts, tartans, and crested flags lining the walls.
Walt Disney loved Tam O'Shanter and even had a favorite table: table 31. At the table today, a plaque designates it "a favorite spot of Walt Disney and his Imagineers." There are also drawings etched into the wood (could these be the doodles of early Disney animators?). The Tam was close to Disney's original studio, and it became such a popular spot for the Disney crew that it came to be known as the "studio commissary." Artwork around the restaurant commemorates its Disney ties — above table 31, there's an original work from the Disney animation team that features Mickey Mouse in a kilt with bagpipes. One wall flaunts pictures of the "Sleeping Beauty" castle, scenes from Disneyland, and Disney himself with the restaurant's owner.
Dining at the Tam: prime rib, whisky, and Scottish flair
Though the Tam has undergone several remodels over the years, it still harkens to the early 20th century, with the same half-timbered cottage appearance and interior details. It has since hosted countless other Hollywood names, from John Wayne to Michael Keaton. On the menu, you'll find cocktails that wink at the Tam's colorful past ("Table 31" is a botanical drink with rye, apple brandy, and elderflower liqueur). Ryan O'Melveney Wilson, the Tam's chief executive and great-grandson of original owner Lawrence Frank, described how the restaurant has evolved without sacrificing its charm in the Los Angeles Business Journal: "It's ... wanting to have more or less the similar product experiences they've had for 30 to 40 years, but done with today's techniques and today's recipes and ingredients."
Open through lunch and dinner, the Tam's food has a good reputation to match its character. "Luckily, the Tam O'Shanter does not hold style over substance and our meal was fantastic, too," local travel blogger LA Explorer wrote in a review. Its signature dish is the prime rib, which is slow-roasted and comes in four different cuts, served with potatoes and Yorkshire pudding. You'll find a few eclectic dishes scattered around the menu, from Scottish staples like Scotch rarebit (essentially a cheese on toast dish) to tikka masala.
Tam O'Shanter is around 30 minutes by car from Los Angeles International Airport, located on Los Feliz Boulevard. It has a comfortable patio that looks out to the hills of Griffith Park (and which was another choice dining spot of Walt Disney). After your meal, it's worth exploring the surrounding area of Los Feliz, one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods.