One Of Los Angeles' Oldest Theme Eateries Is A Dreamy Spot With Scottish Vibes That Inspired Walt Disney

In Los Angeles, eating is just as much a part of the spectacle as climbing up to the Hollywood sign or imagining yourself on the silver screen. People love the nostalgia of Hollywood's oldest Italian restaurant, Miceli's, and in Downtown LA, Philippe the Original was a favorite of Anthony Bourdain. Walk through a certain patch near the glamorous Los Feliz neighborhood, and you'll find an odd place that's decked out like a Scottish hunting lodge, complete with wooden beams, diamond gridded windows, and a hearth facing the dining tables. Opened in 1922, the Scottish-inspired Tam O'Shanter is one of LA's oldest theme restaurants.

Tam O'Shanter (or "the Tam," as it is frequently known) has the legendary reputation of Walt Disney being its regular. When you see its whimsical facade, the connection to Disney instantly falls into place, its low-slung cottage appearance something straight out of an animated fairy tale. You also wouldn't be mistaken to recognize the eatery from the screen: It served as a backdrop to episodes of "Glee" and "Mad Men," as well as the movie "Larry Crowne." Its fanciful, cinema-stamped atmosphere is the catch of the Tam, but the eatery gets solid reviews for its food and service, too. "Friendly, expedient service and excellent prime rib dinner, as expected," said Tripadvisor reviewer @SixOneTwo.