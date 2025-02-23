On The Border Of Massachusetts And Connecticut Lies A Serene Artsy Town With Picturesque Landscapes

The views in New Marlborough never get old, so don't forget your camera when you pack. Every spot is a postcard waiting to happen — from the sparkling lakes and waterfalls to the quiet glow of golden fields. York Lake is a tranquil slice of paradise in Sandisfield State Forest, where you can relax, fish, or paddle. Whether you're kayaking along the water or hoping to catch trout, you'll be surrounded by verdant forest panoramas — this place is always stunning, always refreshing. To see more of its beauty, hike the loop trail that circles the lake, which winds through forest and fern-filled backdrops.

Another lake worth hitting up is the 196-acre Lake Buel, a picture-perfect attraction surrounded by summer houses and dense woods. Fishing here is a dream, with bass and panfish galore — do get there early to have the water all to yourself. The lake's wetlands and beaver habitats also make for some great wildlife viewing too, so bring your binoculars to admire them. For a true New England experience, make your way to Umpachene Falls, a not-so-hidden gem that's easily accessible by car or hike. Here, you'll witness tall cascades tumbling into a river-fed swimming pool. It's a wonderful place to unwind, take a picnic, or just listen to the soothing sounds of water.

Don't miss Questing either, as this 17-acre nature preserve has a fascinating past. Wander through fields of wildflowers, try to spot flitting butterflies, and take in the old stone walls and cellar holes from a colonial settlement. The preserve is an oasis of wilderness and history, and the trail guides you through the woods to Leffingwell Hill, where New Marlborough's settlers once lived.