On The Border Of Massachusetts And Connecticut Lies A Serene Artsy Town With Picturesque Landscapes
There's something about untouched landscapes that recharges us in a way nothing else can. Sure, skyscrapers are impressive and futuristic architecture is mesmerizing, but seeing the world in its raw form is a different kind of magic. In Massachusetts, you're never too far from New Marlborough, a town where Mother Nature puts on a show of her own. Expansive forests, flowing waterfalls, and lush meadows stretch as far as the eye can see — New Marlborough is a peaceful escape from the modern rush. Here, all you need is a good pair of shoes and a sense of adventure — nature will take care of the rest.
This quaint town was named after Marlborough, England, which itself evolved from "Madluf's Borough" over centuries. Funny enough, both the original and its Massachusetts namesake share a connection to clay — found in England and later in New Marlborough's own Clayton. Now, you won't find a more quintessential New England than New Marlborough, given its classic homes and church.
New Marlborough is conveniently situated on the Massachusetts-Connecticut border, making it easy to reach from both states. If you're driving from Cohasset, a coastal destination between Boston and New York, the trip takes about 3 hours. From Mystic, a laidback small town on Connecticut's scenic coast, the drive is just over 2 hours. Even from Greenwich, with its chic restaurants and beaches in Connecticut's southwest corner, you can get there in around 2 hours. And when you're done crossing off all the budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City, you can hop in your car and drive north for 2.5-hours to arrive in this town. No matter where you start, the road to New Marlborough is smooth and picturesque.
Lose yourself in the canvas of New Marlborough's outdoors
The views in New Marlborough never get old, so don't forget your camera when you pack. Every spot is a postcard waiting to happen — from the sparkling lakes and waterfalls to the quiet glow of golden fields. York Lake is a tranquil slice of paradise in Sandisfield State Forest, where you can relax, fish, or paddle. Whether you're kayaking along the water or hoping to catch trout, you'll be surrounded by verdant forest panoramas — this place is always stunning, always refreshing. To see more of its beauty, hike the loop trail that circles the lake, which winds through forest and fern-filled backdrops.
Another lake worth hitting up is the 196-acre Lake Buel, a picture-perfect attraction surrounded by summer houses and dense woods. Fishing here is a dream, with bass and panfish galore — do get there early to have the water all to yourself. The lake's wetlands and beaver habitats also make for some great wildlife viewing too, so bring your binoculars to admire them. For a true New England experience, make your way to Umpachene Falls, a not-so-hidden gem that's easily accessible by car or hike. Here, you'll witness tall cascades tumbling into a river-fed swimming pool. It's a wonderful place to unwind, take a picnic, or just listen to the soothing sounds of water.
Don't miss Questing either, as this 17-acre nature preserve has a fascinating past. Wander through fields of wildflowers, try to spot flitting butterflies, and take in the old stone walls and cellar holes from a colonial settlement. The preserve is an oasis of wilderness and history, and the trail guides you through the woods to Leffingwell Hill, where New Marlborough's settlers once lived.
Art and culture pulse through New Marlborough
With a vibrant arts and culture scene, you can immerse yourself in New Marlborough's creative energy through various experiences. The best way to learn about its history is by taking the Museum in the Streets walking tour. This self-guided journey loops in the heart of the town and Main Street. You'll come across dozens of panels with photos that tell stories about what makes New Marlborough so special — the shops and eateries along the way offer a taste of its charm.
Those who seek a more hands-on activity can get in touch with the Makers Artist Collective. This initiative brings together musicians, painters, and craftspeople from the area — from seasoned visionaries to casual hobbyists — to create, connect, and contribute to New Marlborough's expression-centered community.
This town also has a full calendar when it comes to annual events. During the Marlborough Food Truck and Art Festival, Main Street brims with vendors, food trucks, live music, and colorful art. The festival boasts interactive installations and performances, with local talent taking center stage. Meanwhile, the Greek Festival — held every Labor Day weekend — is a joyous celebration of Greek culture. Head to the Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church for traditional music, the aroma of mouthwatering food, and lots of dancing and games.
The gorgeous vistas in New Marlborough are seemingly endless, because that's how things roll in the Berkshires. As one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, you get to see the best leafy sights with so much to discover. Whether you visit in spring, summer, fall, or winter, you're always in for a treat in this region.