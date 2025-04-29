'Europe's Top Wellness Destination' Is An Underrated Country Full Of Saunas, Spa Towns, And Outdoor Fun
Lithuania, one of Europe's lesser-visited gems, was recently ranked as Europe's top wellness destination. In addition, the capital city of Vilnius was also named the European Green Capital of 2025. But despite all of the accolades, the Baltic country remains largely under the radar, especially for American tourists. The first country to escape the iron fist of the Soviet Union, Lithuania is located on the Baltic Sea. Bordered by Latvia, Belarus, Poland, and the Kaliningrad region belonging to Russia, Lithuania also hugs the Baltic Sea.
As one of Europe's most underrated and affordable cities to visit, Vilnius is a great place to start exploring the country. Soviet-era remnants are visible among historic Old Town charm and modern gastronomic concepts. To fully immerse yourself in wellness culture, however, it's best to head out of town into the smaller towns and villages where spa resorts, forests, lakes, rivers, mountains, and beaches take center stage.
"Lithuanian resorts have long been known for their unique wellness traditions and innovative treatments," said Kristina Citvarienė, Executive Director of the Lithuanian Resort Association. "This (wellness) award is a testament to our sector's commitment and proof that we are on the right path, blending tradition with modern technology." Saunas, mineral springs, mud baths, forest bathing, and medical spas are deeply rooted in Lithuania's award-winning wellness culture, and fortunately for us, they are welcoming tourists with open arms to come and experience it for themselves.
Lithuanian sauna culture, spa towns, and the healing properties of amber
Sauna culture in Lithuania goes back centuries, follows specific rituals, and uses natural materials (like medicinal herbs, plants, honey, amber, and twigs from birch and oak) to achieve maximum wellness results. Traditionally, a Lithuanian steam sauna is heated (not too hot) and moist. Lasting around four hours, a traditional sauna experience starts with a relaxing steam followed by a cold plunge in a lake or river, usually next to the sauna. The next round includes a body scrub, made from materials like clay, salt, honey, or ground chestnuts, followed by another plunge. The third round inside the sauna includes a light slapping (with those birch or oak twigs, or a frozen salt whisk), followed by another plunge. Finally, the fourth trip to the sauna is a final relaxing steam. There are also many unique iterations, including a smoke sauna, a steam dance, and a honey or amber sauna.
Since the 1800s, therapeutic mineral water springs have also drawn people to Druskininkai. Derived from the Lithuanian word for salt, the town is in Southern Lithuania, on the Nemunas River. While the name isn't as easy to remember as another of Europe's best spa towns, Druskininkai is the oldest and largest spa town in Lithuania. With over 10 wellness and medical spas, it's renowned for salinated mineral springs, mud treatments, forest bathing in ancient pine forests, and air therapy.
At Atostogų Parkas in Palanga, the world's first amber sauna is made of three tons of therapeutic amber. Amber, a fossilized resin found in the Baltic Sea, is largely harvested in Lithuania. When heated, amber releases healing properties that reduce inflammation and pain. Other notable spa resorts are Grand Spa Lietuva, Eglės Sanatorija in Birštonas, Vytautas Mineral Spa, and Spa Vilnius.
Hike, bike, canoe, and forage for mushrooms
Also one of Europe's more affordable beach escapes, the Lithuanian coast features Klaipėda, Lithuania's oldest port town, where you can surf, canoe at night, and cruise the Danė River by electric hydrobike. Legend has it that a giantess created the nearby UNESCO-protected Curonian Spit, a nearly 100-km peninsula of sandy dunes and waterfront villages ripe for water activities.
With dozens of hiking trails, nature reserves, and pine forests to explore, Lithuania is an outdoor enthusiast's dream in warm weather. Hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking, horseback riding, camping, and glamping options abound. Labanoras Forest, the largest in Lithuania, is also a haven for mushroom foraging, boletus mushrooms, to be exact. After exploring and foraging, a highlight is scaling the 214-step Labanoras Observation Tower for spectacular views.
Lithuania is an excellent wellness destination year-round, as sauna culture complements chilly weather and cold plunges nicely, and there are plenty of outdoor wellness activities available when temperatures are warmer. To plan your visit, plan on flying into the country's capital, Vilnius (VNO), or the next largest city, Kaunas (KUN), which is also called the "Little Paris" of Europe. Both cities are just under two hours from Druskininkai, and many other spa resorts are easily located within driving distance of either airport, as the country is quite small.