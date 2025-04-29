'Europe's Top Wellness Destination' Is An Underrated Country Full Of Saunas, Spa Towns, And Outdoor Fun

Lithuania, one of Europe's lesser-visited gems, was recently ranked as Europe's top wellness destination. In addition, the capital city of Vilnius was also named the European Green Capital of 2025. But despite all of the accolades, the Baltic country remains largely under the radar, especially for American tourists. The first country to escape the iron fist of the Soviet Union, Lithuania is located on the Baltic Sea. Bordered by Latvia, Belarus, Poland, and the Kaliningrad region belonging to Russia, Lithuania also hugs the Baltic Sea.

As one of Europe's most underrated and affordable cities to visit, Vilnius is a great place to start exploring the country. Soviet-era remnants are visible among historic Old Town charm and modern gastronomic concepts. To fully immerse yourself in wellness culture, however, it's best to head out of town into the smaller towns and villages where spa resorts, forests, lakes, rivers, mountains, and beaches take center stage.

"Lithuanian resorts have long been known for their unique wellness traditions and innovative treatments," said Kristina Citvarienė, Executive Director of the Lithuanian Resort Association. "This (wellness) award is a testament to our sector's commitment and proof that we are on the right path, blending tradition with modern technology." Saunas, mineral springs, mud baths, forest bathing, and medical spas are deeply rooted in Lithuania's award-winning wellness culture, and fortunately for us, they are welcoming tourists with open arms to come and experience it for themselves.