Sandwiched Between Dublin And Galway Is The Oldest Bar In The World And A Beloved Irish Gem
Often times, travelers find that the most interesting places they visit aren't just landmarks frozen in time, but places that live through time, having a continuous, active role in people's lives. It's incredible to witness establishments that have been around for hundreds of years continue to function as they once did. In Ireland, there's no shortage of destinations like this, and many revolve around a timeless element of Irish culture: drinking. Most famously, there's the Guinness Storehouse, one of Dublin's most popular tourist spots, where you can pour out a pint yourself, in the same way brewers have been doing for centuries — but it's not the only one worth visiting.
Head west from Dublin, to the battlement-flanked town of Athlone, which sits right in between the capital and the affordable, arts-filled city of Galway, and you'll find a place that predates Guinness by roughly a thousand years. In fact, Sean's Bar — the name of this historic, still-running pub — is frequently considered the oldest in the world, claiming to have been founded in the year 900 A.D.. Though this claim might seem extravagant, it's been investigated and verified (at least partially) by the National Museum of Ireland, BBC reported.
When you arrive at Sean's, you'll feel like you stepped through a portal into Irish history, as there's something delightful about its communal, rustic atmosphere. Some come for the live music, and others find their own quirks to appreciate: "Loved the saw dust on the floor!!!" said one TripAdvisor reviewer.
Sean's Bar is older than most countries (with some evidence)
A few bars have labeled themselves as "oldest," but with murky proof. The Brazen Head in Dublin, for example, brands itself as Ireland's oldest pub. However, its origins date to 1198 A.D., almost 300 years later than Sean's Bar. According to The Irish Star, Sean's ancient walls were discovered during a renovation in 1970, which led the National Museum of Ireland to conduct an archeological examination of the site. By carbon dating the remnants, including old coins found on site, the museum concluded that at least some material that makes up the structure supports the origin date of 900 A.D. (via BBC).
As the story of the bar goes, it was first built by a man named Luain Mac Luighdeach as an inn for those crossing the River Shannon. The location was at an important point along a monastic trading route. Around this site, a settlement developed, eventually leading to the construction of a castle. To what extent this story is true, no one can tell for certain. The Old Athlone Society stated that there were old graves discovered in the vicinity, which testify to the presence of a monastery around the time of Sean's claimed founding.
The building that currently stands may contain materials dating back centuries, but most of the structure was built in 1725, according to the National Inventory of Architectural History. Though there might not be complete confirmation of the bar being active since 900 A.D., there's at least enough evidence to dwell on over an ale.
A visit to Sean's Bar, accompanied by music and pints
When you enter Sean's Bar, you'll notice some odd features, which stem from its sheer age. The floor, for example, is slightly sloped towards the river due to centuries-old floods, and it's covered in wood shavings, intended to keep the floor dry (originally from water, now from spilled beer). The pub has a cozy atmosphere, set by its open fireplace, checkerboard floor, and regularly scheduled live music. There's also, curiously, a wall covered in American license plates.
Sean's offers a selection of drinks, but it's best known for its signature Irish whiskey. The whiskey, a blend of grain and malt, was called "very smooth and easy to drink" by one user on Reddit. Of course, you can also order a classic pint of Guinness (and, according to both fans and research, Guinness tastes better in Ireland). Getting to Sean's Bar is easy from Dublin — it's about a 1.5-hour drive from the Dublin Airport, or you can take the Irish InterCity Rail from Dublin to Athlone, which will take around 1 hour and 40 minutes. The quaint town itself is a lovely riverside destination worth exploring — the 13th-century Athlone Castle is a must-visit.