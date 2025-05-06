Sandwiched Between Dublin And Galway Is The Oldest Bar In The World And A Beloved Irish Gem

Often times, travelers find that the most interesting places they visit aren't just landmarks frozen in time, but places that live through time, having a continuous, active role in people's lives. It's incredible to witness establishments that have been around for hundreds of years continue to function as they once did. In Ireland, there's no shortage of destinations like this, and many revolve around a timeless element of Irish culture: drinking. Most famously, there's the Guinness Storehouse, one of Dublin's most popular tourist spots, where you can pour out a pint yourself, in the same way brewers have been doing for centuries — but it's not the only one worth visiting.

Head west from Dublin, to the battlement-flanked town of Athlone, which sits right in between the capital and the affordable, arts-filled city of Galway, and you'll find a place that predates Guinness by roughly a thousand years. In fact, Sean's Bar — the name of this historic, still-running pub — is frequently considered the oldest in the world, claiming to have been founded in the year 900 A.D.. Though this claim might seem extravagant, it's been investigated and verified (at least partially) by the National Museum of Ireland, BBC reported.

When you arrive at Sean's, you'll feel like you stepped through a portal into Irish history, as there's something delightful about its communal, rustic atmosphere. Some come for the live music, and others find their own quirks to appreciate: "Loved the saw dust on the floor!!!" said one TripAdvisor reviewer.