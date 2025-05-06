One Of Downtown Portland's Coolest Attractions Is A Jaw-Dropping Military Submarine You Can Tour
If you find yourself in Portland, Oregon — one of the dreamiest cities in America for art lovers — make sure to stop at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, something a little different from the typical art-focused Portland itinerary. The museum is home to a turbine hall, planetarium, and hands-on science labs that are suitable for all ages. But one of its biggest draws is something floating in the water just outside of the museum building. It's the USS Blueback, a U.S. Navy submarine now permanently docked in the Willamette River, which one Reddit post by u/cubanthistlecrisis described as "eerie and beautiful."
The U.S. military is known for its secrecy, so getting an inside glimpse of its workings is a rare and special experience. There's the Hanford B Reactor, north of Portland, for example, which also offers tours. Visiting the USS Blueback is unique in its own way, though, since it's right in the middle of the city (so you don't have to venture out to a remote nuclear testing site for a tour).
The USS Blueback was the last active duty diesel-electric (non-nuclear) submarine for the U.S. Navy. Built in 1959, it's 219 feet in length and could travel up to 19,000 miles without refueling. At one time, it glided all the way from Yokosuka, Japan, to San Diego without coming out of water, setting a record. The submarine was designed to undertake Cold War-era surveillance missions. Its interior is still decked out in the wires and high-tech gear that made it an engineering marvel before its decommission after 31 years of activity.
How to visit the USS Blueback in Portland
There are two options for touring the USS Blueback. Standard tours are 45 minutes long, with 12 people per tour. They're offered every 20 minutes from 10:10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During this tour, you get to touch a torpedo, look out the periscope, explore the control room, and get insight into how the ship was once a temporary home for its crew. Tripadvisor reviewer @ReginaldG328 raved: "Excellent tour. You get a great view/idea how the sailors on a submarine go about their lives."
Then, for the true history buffs, there are the three-hour-long submarine tech tours offered on select Sundays. These tours are led by a submarine veteran and go into extensive detail about the submarine's functions. With only six spots per tech tour, you need to reserve in advance. Another caveat to note for all tours: They require climbing through a narrow entry door and going down very steep stairs. For those with mobility concerns and small children, there are informative multimedia presentations on the submarine in the museum's main halls.
Fly into Portland International Airport, and you're about a 30-minute drive from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. You can find the museum on the waterfront on SE Water Ave. There are two parking lots (which require a small fee), or you can arrive by bus, light rail, or streetcar by getting off at the OMSI/SE Water Ave station. There's plenty to do around the area, too, like exploring the Eastbank Esplanade, or head to Portland's newest quadrant, South Portland, for its greenery and diverse eats.