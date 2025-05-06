One Of Downtown Portland's Coolest Attractions Is A Jaw-Dropping Military Submarine You Can Tour

If you find yourself in Portland, Oregon — one of the dreamiest cities in America for art lovers — make sure to stop at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, something a little different from the typical art-focused Portland itinerary. The museum is home to a turbine hall, planetarium, and hands-on science labs that are suitable for all ages. But one of its biggest draws is something floating in the water just outside of the museum building. It's the USS Blueback, a U.S. Navy submarine now permanently docked in the Willamette River, which one Reddit post by u/cubanthistlecrisis described as "eerie and beautiful."

The U.S. military is known for its secrecy, so getting an inside glimpse of its workings is a rare and special experience. There's the Hanford B Reactor, north of Portland, for example, which also offers tours. Visiting the USS Blueback is unique in its own way, though, since it's right in the middle of the city (so you don't have to venture out to a remote nuclear testing site for a tour).

The USS Blueback was the last active duty diesel-electric (non-nuclear) submarine for the U.S. Navy. Built in 1959, it's 219 feet in length and could travel up to 19,000 miles without refueling. At one time, it glided all the way from Yokosuka, Japan, to San Diego without coming out of water, setting a record. The submarine was designed to undertake Cold War-era surveillance missions. Its interior is still decked out in the wires and high-tech gear that made it an engineering marvel before its decommission after 31 years of activity.