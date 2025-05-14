Nestled In Florida's Nature Coast Is A Quiet Town With A Historic Downtown, Delicious Eats, And Festivals

Travelers typically head to Florida looking for beach fun. The Sunshine State has two whole coasts, averaging almost 240 days of sun each year and welcoming about 140 million tourists, not to mention the iconic snowbirds who escape cold winters up north and stay through the winters. But Florida has a lot of fantastic nature, quaint towns, local history, and cultural events hidden off the beaten trails of the beachcombers. Just when you're about to leave Florida's "Handle" and head down its "Pan," keep heading inland a few more miles and you'll arrive in the small town of Perry, which is located just over 50 miles southeast of Tallahassee and a little over an hour from the airport.

Perry, which is also just 20 miles inland from Keaton Beach, is situated in Taylor County, known as the Tree Capital of the South for its expansive, dry-forest foliage. Because of its proximity to the so-called "Nature Coast," Perry is a hub for visitors looking for natural springs, scenic nature trails, and sandy beaches, but the town is also an epicenter of festivals and cultural celebrations. It's a small, quiet place — boasting a population of just under 7,000 people –but Perry finds plenty to celebrate year round.

The town was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in 2024, followed by Hurricane Milton just weeks later. Thus Perry, like so many others across the region, has been rebuilding ever since. And yet, the state of Florida was understandably eager to welcome tourists back to its sunny shores. In the immediate aftermath of the hurricane the state launched a multi-million-dollar campaign to highlight unaffected regions and boost tourism there while budgeting for long-term recovery efforts in the worst-hit areas like Perry.