Hidden In Florida's Woodlands Is A Beautiful Blue Freshwater Spring For Fun Water Activities
When people hear about crystal clear water in Florida, they usually think of the gorgeous sandy Florida Keys or the emerald-green waters of the panhandle beaches. However, locals know there are even clearer waters to be found in the state, but to get there, you must trek into the woods. Freshwater springs bubble up all over Florida, but the most well-known are found in the upper half of the state. Many provide cool, clean water for drinking supplies, bottling, and many recreational activities. For the clearest waters from a freshwater spring, look no further than Madison Blue Spring State Park in the north of the state.
Madison Blue Spring State Park is located just a few miles south of the Georgia border and about 45 minutes west of the little-known gem of Lake City, Florida, along Florida State Road 6. Its small size and remote location are blessings, since you will likely find this spring much quieter than those north of Orlando.
With so many springs in the state, you might wonder why the state bestowed the honor of state park status on Madison Blue. It is a first-magnitude spring, meaning it discharges at least 100 cubic feet of water every second or 65 million gallons daily. The spring empties into the adjacent Withlacoochee River, making up 23.7 percent of the total water in the river.
Diving into Madison Blue Spring
Florida has so many springs thanks to its unique geological structure. The limestone that makes up the state is porous and allows rainwater to seep in instead of mostly running off. The rainwater slowly breaks down the limestone and forms karst, a landscape of caverns underground that causes springs and sinkholes. All the water from the springs originates as rainwater that fell in the area. There are more than 1,000 springs in Florida, and a U.S. Geological Survey lists 27 first-magnitude springs in the state, of which Madison Blue Spring is no. 25. That indicates that Blue Spring has less flow than other sites like the beautiful Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park — but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting.
The unique underground caverns that dot Florida's landscape mean that each spring is different. Madison Blue has a smaller surface area than others: It's only about 82 feet wide and 25 feet deep. It then runs 150 feet before emptying into the river. However, the caverns are extensive and are favorites of scuba divers, who have explored more than 26,000 feet of underwater passages.
Of course, you don't have to be a cave diver to enjoy the park. The water is a constant 72 degrees — a bit brisk for some but swimmable year-round. Tubing is also popular on the river, but the park doesn't have rentals, so you must bring your own. Other popular activities include fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing. Swimmers will see fish, turtles, and other creatures in the water, and the entire area is a hot spot for birding.
When and how to visit Madison Blue Spring
Since it's not near any major tourist hub, you have to really want to go to Madison Blue Spring if you're going to work it into a vacation. It's located 65 miles east of Tallahassee (over an hour's drive) and about 50 miles northwest of Lake City (under an hour by car) — it's in the middle of nowhere, more or less. The nearby small town of Madison, 10 miles west on U.S. Highway 90, has a few restaurants, some budget hotel options, and campgrounds. Most visitors, however, will probably stop at the spring for a few hours as a part of a day trip.
There's no bad time to visit, but spring or fall is the best time of year to plan a trip to Madison Blue Spring for swimming and playing in the water. Like much of the Deep South, the Florida panhandle suffers from uncomfortable, muggy, and wet summers, with the average high temperature from June through August being 90 degrees Fahrenheit. During those hot summer days, the springs are popular places for the locals to go and cool off. The water is also pleasant during the area's mild winters because of that consistent 72-degree water temperature.
If you love swimming in natural springs, Florida has no shortage of amazing clear-water springs to check out, each with a unique flavor. Kelly Park Spring features picturesque scenery and a natural lazy river about 40 minutes north of Orlando. If you're visiting the panhandle beaches, consider stopping by Florida's best natural spring swimming spot in the area, Econfina Creek.