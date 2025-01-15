Hidden In Florida's Woodlands Is A Beautiful Blue Freshwater Spring For Fun Water Activities

When people hear about crystal clear water in Florida, they usually think of the gorgeous sandy Florida Keys or the emerald-green waters of the panhandle beaches. However, locals know there are even clearer waters to be found in the state, but to get there, you must trek into the woods. Freshwater springs bubble up all over Florida, but the most well-known are found in the upper half of the state. Many provide cool, clean water for drinking supplies, bottling, and many recreational activities. For the clearest waters from a freshwater spring, look no further than Madison Blue Spring State Park in the north of the state.

Madison Blue Spring State Park is located just a few miles south of the Georgia border and about 45 minutes west of the little-known gem of Lake City, Florida, along Florida State Road 6. Its small size and remote location are blessings, since you will likely find this spring much quieter than those north of Orlando.

With so many springs in the state, you might wonder why the state bestowed the honor of state park status on Madison Blue. It is a first-magnitude spring, meaning it discharges at least 100 cubic feet of water every second or 65 million gallons daily. The spring empties into the adjacent Withlacoochee River, making up 23.7 percent of the total water in the river.