One Of Portugal's Prettiest Algarve Beaches Features Cream-Colored Sand On A Calm Island Paradise

Once you arrive on Ilha de Tavira, also part of Ria Formosa Natural Park, you'll be greeted by miles of cream-colored powdery sand, framing the striking turquoise Atlantic Ocean. Its calm tide — which can be rare for Portuguese beaches — makes it a favorite amongst families with small children. For those who like a side of ease with their sun, this spacious beach offers loungers for rent, parasols, bathroom facilities, accessibility options, massage beds, and casual sport facilities.

Not just a serene beach destination, Praia da Ilha de Tavira also invites you to explore the rich flavors of Portuguese cuisine right on the island. For quick beach eats, pop over to Restaurante O Ferreira. Here you can enjoy a grilled sandwich or tosta along with salads highlighting regional produce and cold drinks — perfect for an easy lunch on a hot summer day. Craving a taste of the sea that defines Portugal's culinary scene? Restaurante Pavilhão da Ilha offers the freshest seafood, often caught and served the same day. The cataplana is a must-try — a traditional fisherman's stew brimming with seafood and simmered in a flavorful broth.

If a quick visit doesn't feel like enough, consider settling in for the night at the island's sole camping site. A short five-minute walk from the beach, Parque de Campismo da Ilha de Tavira offers a rustic yet comfortable experience for campers seeking more time to explore all the island has to offer. With summer demand high, securing your stay ahead of time is definitely recommended.