One Of Portugal's Prettiest Algarve Beaches Features Cream-Colored Sand On A Calm Island Paradise
Portugal's southern coast, known as the Algarve region, is renowned around the world as a gem of picturesque beaches sporting hidden coves and unique landscapes. In 2024, the Algarve welcomed a whopping 5.2 million guests. The usual holiday beachgoers? You'll find them soaking up the sun in hotspots like Sagres, Lagos, and Albufeira. But if your ideal beach day doesn't include elbowing for towel space, then the under-the-radar postcard-perfect southeast coast is calling your name. More specifically? A peaceful, locally-loved island beach with just the right amount of seclusion: Praia da Ilha de Tavira.
A quick ferry trip (10 to 20 minutes, depending on where you board) lands you on this compact, car-free, 7-mile-long island full of sun-drenched charm. Along with its celebrated, pristine sand beach, there are also camping accommodations and beloved restaurants nearby, all essential amenities for a peaceful getaway. This is your insider guide to Praia da Ilha de Tavira, one of the prettiest secret beaches in Portugal and Europe at large.
What to do at Praia da Ilha de Tavira
Once you arrive on Ilha de Tavira, also part of Ria Formosa Natural Park, you'll be greeted by miles of cream-colored powdery sand, framing the striking turquoise Atlantic Ocean. Its calm tide — which can be rare for Portuguese beaches — makes it a favorite amongst families with small children. For those who like a side of ease with their sun, this spacious beach offers loungers for rent, parasols, bathroom facilities, accessibility options, massage beds, and casual sport facilities.
Not just a serene beach destination, Praia da Ilha de Tavira also invites you to explore the rich flavors of Portuguese cuisine right on the island. For quick beach eats, pop over to Restaurante O Ferreira. Here you can enjoy a grilled sandwich or tosta along with salads highlighting regional produce and cold drinks — perfect for an easy lunch on a hot summer day. Craving a taste of the sea that defines Portugal's culinary scene? Restaurante Pavilhão da Ilha offers the freshest seafood, often caught and served the same day. The cataplana is a must-try — a traditional fisherman's stew brimming with seafood and simmered in a flavorful broth.
If a quick visit doesn't feel like enough, consider settling in for the night at the island's sole camping site. A short five-minute walk from the beach, Parque de Campismo da Ilha de Tavira offers a rustic yet comfortable experience for campers seeking more time to explore all the island has to offer. With summer demand high, securing your stay ahead of time is definitely recommended.
How to reach Praia da Ilha de Tavira
Portugal has some of the most breathtaking beaches, and getting yourself there does not need to be complicated. As the main hub for international visitors arriving in the Algarve, Faro Airport blends efficiency with a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere. From the airport, you pass through dramatic seaside views to the ferry town of Tavira via taxi, shuttle, public bus, or train. Depending on the method, the journey can take anywhere between 35 minutes and two hours. At the time of this writing, the cost of transportation ranges from 4 to 55 euros (around $4 to $60).
In Portugal's sunny Algarve, this glistening island boasts pristine sugar-sand beaches that can only be accessed by boat. Ferries operated by Silnido are the easy way to connect you to Praia da Ilha de Tavira, with sailings from Cais das Quatro Águas available all year. From March until autumn, you can also board from Tavira's main pier (Rua José Pires Padinha). While the winter schedule only offers a ferry departure every hour, summertime brings more frequent sailings, so you have plenty of opportunities to hop on and go. For even more beach time, check out the nearby Ilha da Culatra in the Algarve.